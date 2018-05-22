Log in
BRASKEM SA (BRKM5)
Braskem : Filing of 20-F Form for fiscal year 2017

05/22/2018 | 01:25am CEST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, May 21, 2018 - Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'the Company') (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby informs that was not able to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the '20-F') with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC').

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 1, 2018, the Company has been conducting additional procedures and analyses on its internal processes and controls to be able to file its 20-F. The Company is presently uncertain as to the date by which such analyses will be concluded which will allow the filing of the 20-F with the SEC.

As a result of the foregoing delay, the Company is currently not in compliance with SEC reporting requirements and the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE').

The NYSE has informed the Company that, under the NYSE rules, Braskem will have six months from May 16, 2018 to file the 20-F with the SEC. The Company, however, continues to use its best efforts to conclude the referred analyses as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to [email protected]

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 23:24:02 UTC
