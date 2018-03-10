Log in
BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. (BBRG)
Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Bravo Brio Restaurant, Inc.- BBRG

03/10/2018 | 12:23am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant, Inc. ("Bravo Brio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BBRG - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to an affiliate of Spice Private Equity ("Spice").

Click here to learn more, http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bravo-brio-restaurant-inc-nasdaq-bbrg/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Bravo Brio shareholders will receive only $4.05 in cash for each share of Bravo Brio stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Bravo Brio breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Spice is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and may not be in the Bravo Brio shareholders best interests. For example, the transaction will result in a substantial loss for many shareholders as Bravo Brio stock has traded at $18.00 per share.

If you own shares of Bravo Brio stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bravo-brio-restaurant-inc-nasdaq-bbrg/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
