Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of
fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of
Directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBRG) (“Bravo
Brio” or the “Company”) relating to the proposed buyout of Bravo Brio by
an affiliate of Spice Private Equity Ltd. in a transaction valued at
approximately $100 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bravo Brio shareholders are
anticipated to receive $4.05 in cash for each share of Bravo Brio common
stock held. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other
things, whether the Company’s Board of Directors failed to satisfy their
duties to shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued
alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best
price possible for the Company’s shares of common stock.
If you currently own common stock of Bravo Brio and believe that the
proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about
the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you,
please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005777/en/