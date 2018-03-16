Log in
Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.

BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. (BBRG)
News

Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

03/16/2018 | 08:26pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBRG) (“Bravo Brio” or the “Company”) relating to the proposed buyout of Bravo Brio by an affiliate of Spice Private Equity Ltd. in a transaction valued at approximately $100 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bravo Brio shareholders are anticipated to receive $4.05 in cash for each share of Bravo Brio common stock held. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the Company’s Board of Directors failed to satisfy their duties to shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best price possible for the Company’s shares of common stock.

If you currently own common stock of Bravo Brio and believe that the proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 382 M
EBIT 2018 4,70 M
Net income 2018 2,70 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,94
P/E ratio 2019 21,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 60,1 M
Chart BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROU
Duration : Period :
Bravo Brio Restaurant Grou Technical Analysis Chart | BBRG | US10567B1098 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target -49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. OMalley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alton F. Doody Chairman
Khanh P. Collins Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Diane D. Reed Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David Bruce Pittaway Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.59.00%62
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED1.26%7 965
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.19.60%5 353
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC9.02%4 762
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC6.26%3 824
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.66%3 724
