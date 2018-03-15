Log in
Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.

BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. (BBRG)
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong : Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Spice Private Equity Ltd.

03/15/2018 | 12:54am CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong are investigating the Board of Directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Bravo Brio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: BBRG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to an affiliate of Spice Private Equity Ltd. Under the terms of the deal, Bravo Brio stockholders will receive $4.05 in cash for each share of Bravo Brio they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Bravo Brio Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to Bravo Brio stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Spice Private Equity Ltd. is underpaying for Bravo Brio shares, thus unlawfully harming Bravo Brio stockholders.

If you own common stock in Bravo Brio and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or http://docs.wongesq.com/BBRG-Info-Request-Form-1853.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
