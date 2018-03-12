NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. ("BBRG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBRG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm GP Investments Ltd. ("GP"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $4.05 in cash for each BBRG share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether BBRG's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, BBRG shares traded at $5.30 per share, or $1.25 above the offer price, in April of 2017.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether BBRG's Board acted in the best interests of BBRG's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own BBRG shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at [email protected].

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected] or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/bravo-brio-restaurant-group-inc/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-investigates-bravo-brio-restaurant-group-inc-acquisition-300612402.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP