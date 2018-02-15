Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/16 12:00:01 am
64.45 USD   +0.17%
11:37pBrent crude settles flat, U.S. oil up on short covering
RE
08:34pBrent pares losses, U.S. crude rises on weak dollar
RE
01/29Nymex, Brent Oil Spread Continues to Narrow
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Brent crude settles flat, U.S. oil up on short covering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:37pm CET
FILE PHOTO: An employee pumps petrol into a car at a petrol station in Hanoi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil markets were mixed on Thursday with Brent flat even though the dollar slid, while U.S. crude rose as investors covered short positions.

"This is kind of an upside-down Thursday," said Dominick Chirichella, co-president at the Energy Management Institute in New York. He said he was puzzled at why a weaker dollar did not boost Brent futures prices.

"The rise we've seen in U.S. crude has been more of a short covering rally rather than a return to the uptrend," he added.

Global benchmark Brent <LCOc1> slipped 3 cents to settle at $64.33 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude <CLc1> gained 74 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $61.34.

Those price moves cut the premium of Brent over WTI <WTCLc1-LCOc1> to its lowest in six months.

"If the Brent-WTI spread narrows, the big incentive to export U.S. crude oil starts to narrow," Chirichella said, noting he did not expect U.S. prices to hold at these higher levels for long since "all of the fundamental snapshots ... over the past couple of weeks have been bearish."

The dollar <.DXY> slid to its lowest since it touched a three-year low in late January. [USD/] A weaker dollar often boosts prices for oil and other dollar-denominated commodities, making them cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"I’m surprised that (Brent) oil prices are falling today given the weaker U.S. dollar. Currently, the direction of the dollar is having a bigger impact on oil prices than fundamentals," said Rob Thummel, portfolio manager at energy investment manager Tortoise Energy.

Oil had climbed on Wednesday and early on Thursday after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC hopes to keep limiting crude output to leave the market tight.

"Khalid al-Falih gave his strongest hint yet that exiting the current supply agreement is unlikely to be on the agenda this year," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other produces including Russia have agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day through the end of 2018.

But surging U.S. production is offsetting OPEC's efforts to curb supplies. U.S. crude output hit a record 10.27 million barrels per day last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, making it a bigger producer than Saudi Arabia. [EIA/S] The EIA expects U.S. production to top 11 million bpd in late 2018. [EIA/M]

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

By Scott DiSavino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
11:37pBrent crude settles flat, U.S. oil up on short covering
RE
08:34pBrent pares losses, U.S. crude rises on weak dollar
RE
01/29Nymex, Brent Oil Spread Continues to Narrow
DJ
01/23Oil jumps as Brent tops $70, with inventory data on tap
RE
01/23Oil jumps as Brent tops $70, with inventory data on tap
RE
01/16Brent Slips in Asian Trading After Fresh 3-Year High
DJ
01/11Brent hits $70 per barrel before retreating; equities rise with energy
RE
01/11Brent hits $70 per barrel before retreating; equities rise with energy
RE
01/11Brent hits $70 per barrel before retreating; equities rise with energy
RE
01/11Brent crude settles below $70 per barrel as global inventories tighten
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | XBNT | XX00000BRENT | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.