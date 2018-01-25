Brewin Dolphin : Quarterly Trading Update

25 January 2018

Brewin Dolphin announces a quarterly trading update for the first quarter of the financial year ending 30 September 2018.

Q1 Highlights

· Total funds increased 3.5% to £41.5bn (FY 2017: £40.1bn).

· Core1 funds increased 4.8% to £39.2bn (FY2017: £37.4bn).

· Discretionary funds increased by 4.4% to £35.3bn (FY 2017: £33.8bn) as a result of continued strong organic inflows and positive investment returns.

· Net discretionary funds inflows, including transfers, of £0.7bn representing an annualised growth rate of 8.3% (Q1 2017: 6.9%).

· Total income of £79.0m (Q1 2017: £71.3m), an increase of 10.8%.

· Core2 income of £76.2m up 12.2% on Q1 2017 (£67.9m) driven by strong year on year growth in core funds and financial planning income (up 33.3% to £6.0m).

· Total fee income growth of 15.0% to £59.2m (Q1 2017: £51.5m).

· Total commission income of £13.6m (Q1 2017: £15.2m), a decline of 10.5% in line with recent trends.

1Core funds comprise discretionary funds, Brewin Portfolio Service ('BPS') and execution only funds.

2Core income is defined as income derived from discretionary investment management, financial planning, Brewin Portfolio Service

('BPS') and execution only services.

David Nicol, Chief Executive said:

'The business has continued to perform well in the first quarter, maintaining the positive momentum we saw at the end of our 2017 financial year. Growth in total funds was achieved from continued strong inflows into our core services and positive investment returns for our clients. This has led to good overall income growth with the particularly strong growth in fee income more than offsetting the decline in commission income. The business remains focused on delivery of our strategic initiatives and we believe that our positive momentum will continue into the second quarter.'

Funds

Total funds by service category1 Change £bn 31 December 2016 30 September

2017 31 December 2017 Last

12 months Last

3 months Direct discretionary 21.6 23.4 24.2 12.0% 3.4% Intermediaries 6.8 8.1 8.6 26.5% 6.2% MPS 1.6 2.3 2.5 56.3% 8.7% Total discretionary 30.0 33.8 35.3 17.7% 4.4% BPS 0.1 0.1 0.2 100.0% 100.0% Execution only 3.4 3.5 3.7 8.8% 5.7% Core funds 33.5 37.4 39.2 17.0% 4.8% Advisory 2.9 2.7 2.3 (20.7%) (14.8%) Total funds 36.4 40.1 41.5 14.0% 3.5% Indices MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index 1,492 1,545 1,599 7.2% 3.5% FTSE 100 7,143 7,373 7,688 7.6% 4.3%

Funds flow by service category - detailed movement1 in the quarter

£bn 30 September

2017 Inflows Outflows Internal transfers Net flows Growth rate* Investment performance 31 December 2017 Direct discretionary 23.4 0.2 (0.2) 0.2 0.2 3.4% 0.6 24.2 Intermediaries 8.1 0.4 - (0.1) 0.3 14.8% 0.2 8.6 MPS 2.3 0.2 - - 0.2 34.8% 0.1 2.5 Total discretionary 33.8 0.8 (0.2) 0.1 0.7 8.3% 0.9 35.3 BPS 0.1 - - - - n.a - 0.2 Execution only 3.5 0.2 (0.3) 0.3 0.2 n.a - 3.7 Core funds 37.4 1.0 (0.5) 0.4 0.9 9.6% 0.9 39.2 Advisory 2.7 - - (0.4) (0.4) n.a - 2.3 Total funds 40.1 1.0 (0.5) - 0.5 5.0% 0.9 41.5

Notes

1The funds figures are rounded to one decimal place and therefore may not always cast.

Income

£m Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Direct discretionary 49.9 47.0 6.2% Intermediaries 15.7 12.7 23.6% MPS 1.7 1.1 54.5% Total discretionary 67.3 60.8 10.7% Financial planning 6.0 4.5 33.3% BPS 0.3 0.2 50.0% Execution only 2.6 2.4 8.3% Core income 76.2 67.9 12.2% Advisory investment management 2.6 3.3 (21.2%) Interest 0.2 0.1 n.a Non-core income 2.8 3.4 (17.6%) Total income 79.0 71.3 10.8%

Fees and Commissions

£m Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Core fees 57.3 49.1 16.7% Core commissions 12.9 14.3 (9.8%) Advisory fees 1.9 2.4 (20.8%) Advisory commissions 0.7 0.9 (22.2%) Total fees 59.2 51.5 15.0% Total commissions 13.6 15.2 (10.5%) Financial planning 6.0 4.5 33.3% Other income 0.2 0.1 n/a Total income 79.0 71.3 10.8%

