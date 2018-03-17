Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA (BRFS3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BRF SA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in BRF S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - BRFS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 10:46pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRFS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 18-cv-02213, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BRF American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased BRF ADRs between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until May 11, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

BRF S.A. is a food processor and the world's largest poultry exporter. Its portfolio includes established brands in Brazil and abroad, such as Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester, Perdix and Paty. The Company provides meat (poultry and pork), foods processed from meats, pizzas, pastas and frozen vegetables.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BRF employees paid bribes to regulators and politicians to subvert inspections in order to conceal unsanitary practices at the Company's meatpacking plants; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it came to light, would foreseeably subject the Company and its officers to heightened regulatory enforcement and/or prosecution; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BRF's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2017, news outlets reported that Brazilian federal police had raided the offices of BRF and dozens of other meatpackers following a two-year investigation into alleged bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of their plants. The probe, known as "Operation Weak Flesh", had uncovered some 40 cases of meatpackers who had bribed inspectors and politicians to overlook unsanitary practices, such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella. According to media reports, police found evidence that the companies were tampering with packages to sell products that had already expired and that higher-than permitted levels of parts such as "pig heads" were mixed with sausages and cold cuts. Police arrested three BRF employees, as well as 20 public officials.

On this news, BRF's ADR price fell $0.99, or 7.73%, to close at $11.81 on March 17, 2017.

On February 23, 2018, the Company held an earnings conference call with investors and analysts to discuss the Q4 2017 earnings results. In the call, Chairman of the Board Abilio Diniz and CFO Lorival Luz discussed the impact of "Operation Weak Flesh."

On this news, BRF's ADR price fell $0.76, or 8.00%, to close at $8.73 on February 23, 2018.

On March 5, 2018, Reuters reported that Brazilian federal police arrested BRF's former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Pedro de Andrade Faria ("Faria") on charges that he and other executives, including the Company's Vice President of Global Operations Hélio dos Santos Júnior, were aware that BRF committed fraud by trying to avoid food safety checks. According to the report, the "police cited evidence that five laboratories accredited by the Agriculture Ministry colluded with the analysis department of BRF to "falsify" test results related to the safety of its industrial process." In a court ruling authorizing the arrests, Brazilian federal judge André Duszczak said, "Faria and other BRF officers sought to cover up claims of possible food contamination, as shown in certain laboratory tests, made by a former employee in a labor lawsuit."

On this news, BRF's ADR price fell $1.83 or 19.42% to close at $7.59 on March 5, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
10:46pBRF SA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment..
AC
03/16BRF BRASIL FOODS : Brazil stops BRF poultry exports to EU
RE
03/16BRFS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation In..
BU
03/16BRF Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $..
BU
03/16BRF BRASIL FOODS : | RI | Announcement to the Market - Europe Suspension
AQ
03/16BRF | RI | Notice to Shareholders - Resubmittion of the Distance Voting Form
AQ
03/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Inve..
BU
03/15BRF SA : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securitie..
AC
03/15BRFS Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of BRF ..
BU
03/15BRF SA : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BRF..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Brazil's BRF -19% after former CEO arrested in food safety probe 
03/05After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/5/2018) 
03/05Midday Gainers / Losers (3/5/2018) 
03/05CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (3/5/2018) 
03/05PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (3/5/2018) 
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2018 37 435 M
EBIT 2018 2 845 M
Net income 2018 1 401 M
Debt 2018 12 504 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 14,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 20 531 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | BRFS3 | BRBRFSACNOR8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro de Andrade Faria Global Chief Executive Officer
Abilio dos Santos Diniz Chairman
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Financial Officer
Manoel Cordeiro Independent Director
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA-30.96%6 268
TYSON FOODS-8.39%27 097
WH GROUP LTD6.31%17 666
HORMEL FOODS-7.94%17 633
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 595
JBS SA-1.94%8 164
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.