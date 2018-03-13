Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA (BRFS3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BRF SA : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BRF S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:50pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BRF S.A. (''BRF'' or ''the Company'') (NYSE: BRFS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period'') are encouraged to contact the firm before May 11, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BRF employees paid bribes to regulators and politicians to subvert inspections in order to conceal unsanitary practices at the Company's meatpacking plants; (2) the foregoing conduct, when it came to light, would foreseeably subject BRF and its officers to heightened regulatory enforcement and/or prosecution; and (3) as a result, BRF's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of BRF fell $1.83 or over 19% to close at $7.59 per share on March 5, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
08:50pBRF SA : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action L..
AC
07:10pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Brazil tells meat importers its food safety standards improve..
RE
05:05pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BR..
BU
03/12ANIMALS FARMED : non-stun killing, trade wars and the Red Tractor row
AQ
03/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Inve..
BU
03/07BRF SA : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Clai..
AC
03/06BRF SA : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against BRF S...
AC
03/06Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against BRF S.A. ..
BU
03/06Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
BU
03/06BRF BRASIL FOODS : | RI | Announcement to the Market - Brazilian Federal Police ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Brazil's BRF -19% after former CEO arrested in food safety probe 
03/05After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/5/2018) 
03/05Midday Gainers / Losers (3/5/2018) 
03/05CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (3/5/2018) 
03/05PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (3/5/2018) 
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2018 37 435 M
EBIT 2018 2 846 M
Net income 2018 1 401 M
Debt 2018 12 504 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 15,59
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 21 579 M
Chart BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Duration : Period :
BRF - Brasil Foods SA Technical Analysis Chart | BRFS3 | BRBRFSACNOR8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro de Andrade Faria Global Chief Executive Officer
Abilio dos Santos Diniz Chairman
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Financial Officer
Manoel Cordeiro Independent Director
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA-27.43%6 629
TYSON FOODS-7.15%27 817
WH GROUP LTD8.11%17 977
HORMEL FOODS-7.39%17 877
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 862
JBS SA-0.41%8 190
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.