BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA (BRFS3)
News 
News Summary

BRFS Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Investors

03/15/2018 | 07:23pm CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BRF S.A. (“BRF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRFS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

On March 5, 2018, Reuters reported that Brazilian federal police arrested BRF’s former CEO on charges that he and other executives knew that BRF fraudulently avoided food safety checks. On this news, BRF’s share price fell $1.83, or more than 19% to close at $7.59 per share on March 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BRF securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2018 37 435 M
EBIT 2018 2 845 M
Net income 2018 1 401 M
Debt 2018 12 504 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 15,83
P/E ratio 2019 12,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 21 912 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro de Andrade Faria Global Chief Executive Officer
Abilio dos Santos Diniz Chairman
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Financial Officer
Manoel Cordeiro Independent Director
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA-26.31%6 730
TYSON FOODS-7.02%27 791
HORMEL FOODS-7.34%18 020
WH GROUP LTD4.73%17 407
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 950
JBS SA3.26%8 716
