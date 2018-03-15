BRFS Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BRF S.A. (“BRF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRFS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

On March 5, 2018, Reuters reported that Brazilian federal police arrested BRF’s former CEO on charges that he and other executives knew that BRF fraudulently avoided food safety checks. On this news, BRF’s share price fell $1.83, or more than 19% to close at $7.59 per share on March 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BRF securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006227/en/