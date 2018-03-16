BRFS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of BRF S.A.

Log in
BRF - Brasil Foods SA    BRFS3

BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA (BRFS3)
03/16/2018 | 08:21pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation concerning whether BRF S.A. (“BRF” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRFS) violated federal securities laws.

Click here to learn about the case: http://docs.wongesq.com/BRFS-Info-Request-Form-1849. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On March 5, 2018, authorities in Brazil arrested BRF’s former chief executive and announced a new stage of their probe into the Company regarding an alleged bribery scheme to subvert food safety inspections at the Company’s facilities.

To learn more about the investigation of BRF contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/BRFS-Info-Request-Form-1849.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]


© Business Wire 2018
