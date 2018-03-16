BRFS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of BRF S.A.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation
concerning whether BRF S.A. (“BRF” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRFS)
violated federal securities laws.
On March 5, 2018, authorities in Brazil arrested BRF’s former chief
executive and announced a new stage of their probe into the Company
regarding an alleged bribery scheme to subvert food safety inspections
at the Company’s facilities.
