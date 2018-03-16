Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Investors (BRFS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of BRF S.A. (“BRF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRFS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the BRF investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/brf-sa-0.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

On March 5, 2018, Reuters reported that Brazilian federal police arrested BRF’s former CEO on charges that he and other executives knew that BRF fraudulently avoided food safety checks. On this news, BRF’s share price fell $1.83, or more than 19% to close at $7.59 per share on March 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BRF securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

