BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC (BLIN)

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC (BLIN)
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Triumph Motorcycles Revs Up B2C, B2B eCommerce with Website Redesign by Bridgeline Digital

03/17/2018 | 05:03pm CET

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent on March 15, 2018 at 07:09 ET.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today the launch of a newly redesigned website for Triumph Motorcycles and its North American dealer network, www.shop.triumphmotorcycles.com.

Triumph is the ‘Premium Lifestyle Motorcycle Brand’ and is focused on delivering a distinctive, cool, authentic, and premium customer experience.  Established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 115 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2017.  Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer, building ~70,000 motorcycles a year along with a full range of accessories and clothing.

The Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform empowers Triumph and its dealers to deliver a premium experience to their consumers in the US and Canada where customers can purchase online from their participating local dealer. The site also provides dealers with the ability to manage their online presence through customized dealer pages and inventory management.

The new site incorporates responsive design, delivering an optimized and engaging mobile experience. The solution also leverages Bridgeline’s native integration with UPS Logistics for warehousing, inventory management and fulfillment. In addition, Triumph can manage Amazon and e-Bay marketplace products and orders through the Bridgeline Unbound Platform.

Early signs show that the redesign effort has been quite successful, leading to a significant improvement of page load times as well as increased visitor engagement.

“We provide a unique offering to facilitate an omnichannel approach for Triumph and it’s dealer network” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We look forward to continuing to empower our client to continue their growth in the U.S. and Canadian motorcycle markets through their expanded online footprint."

About Bridgeline Digital 

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound (formerly iAPPS) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to ensure marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Chart BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC
Duration : Period :
Bridgeline Digital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | BLIN | US10807Q4038 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,20 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joni Kahn Chairman
Michael D. Prinn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
JIm Voss Executive Vice President-Technology
Kenneth J. Galaznik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC-8.98%9
ORACLE CORPORATION10.55%216 377
SAP-6.53%131 830
INTUIT13.19%45 488
SERVICENOW INC30.36%30 368
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.71%14 496
