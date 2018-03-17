CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Triumph Motorcycles Revs Up B2C, B2B eCommerce with Website Redesign by Bridgeline Digital

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent on March 15, 2018 at 07:09 ET.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today the launch of a newly redesigned website for Triumph Motorcycles and its North American dealer network, www.shop.triumphmotorcycles.com.

Triumph is the ‘Premium Lifestyle Motorcycle Brand’ and is focused on delivering a distinctive, cool, authentic, and premium customer experience. Established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 115 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2017. Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer, building ~70,000 motorcycles a year along with a full range of accessories and clothing.

The Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform empowers Triumph and its dealers to deliver a premium experience to their consumers in the US and Canada where customers can purchase online from their participating local dealer. The site also provides dealers with the ability to manage their online presence through customized dealer pages and inventory management.

The new site incorporates responsive design, delivering an optimized and engaging mobile experience. The solution also leverages Bridgeline’s native integration with UPS Logistics for warehousing, inventory management and fulfillment. In addition, Triumph can manage Amazon and e-Bay marketplace products and orders through the Bridgeline Unbound Platform.

Early signs show that the redesign effort has been quite successful, leading to a significant improvement of page load times as well as increased visitor engagement.

“We provide a unique offering to facilitate an omnichannel approach for Triumph and it’s dealer network” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We look forward to continuing to empower our client to continue their growth in the U.S. and Canadian motorcycle markets through their expanded online footprint."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound (formerly iAPPS) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to ensure marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.



