Bridgestone : Tirematics Solution for Yard Management Piloted in Asia Pacific

18th January, Singapore - Today Bridgestone announced the launch of a pilot of its Tirematics solution for yard management in the Asia Pacific region. Using the latest IoT and Cloud technologies, Tirematics facilitates fleet management and enhances operational efficiency. This solution is initially being deployed in Singapore and Thailand.

Tirematics solution for yard management is a comprehensive package that includes a full range of premium fleet solution services to address customers' needs. The combination of sensors and a new cloud-based engine enables real-time monitoring of tyre pressure and temperature, with a high degree of accuracy and instant alerts when vehicles enter the depot. The system automatically alerts service managers and drivers via email or SMS when abnormal tyre air pressure and/or temperature is detected. This enables Bridgestone to positively impact our customers' daily business operations through reduction of tyre maintenance costs and occurrences of tyre-related breakdowns.

Since 2013 Tirematics Solution has been successfully deployed in Europe as part of its fleet service programme. The launch in Asia Pacific region comes with multiple new enhancements and a scalable proprietary cloud-based engine. These new enhancements aim to reduce investment and simplify requirements. The next-generation Tirematics solution for yard management in Asia Pacific is a practical, cost effective fleet-oriented solution that positively impacts fleet operation.

Linked with our new cloud-based engine, Tirematics provides integration with Toolbox, (Bridgestone's proprietary application for tyre audit and performance tracking with CRM) to deliver end-to-end asset management capabilities to our customers. Toolbox allows Bridgestone to instantly access tyre information to analyse and make informed decisions on optimal tyre maintenance and selection.

'Digital Innovation is at the core of Bridgestone's business and through solutions such as Tirematics solution for yard management, we aim to deliver value to our customers by proactively anticipating and addressing their needs and expectations,' commented Tao Yang, General Manager of Commercial Marketing Department, Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. 'We see great potential for Tirematics solution for yard management in Asia Pacific and expect to expand this solution gradually across the region in the coming months.'

For more information, please contact

Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Corporate Communications Department

Contact Number: +65 6540 4000