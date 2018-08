MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) will release its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call to follow on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on our corporate website: http://investors.basco.com. Also available is a dial-in number to access the call real-time at (877) 233-9136 and enter Conference ID 5254579. A replay will be offered beginning approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for one week. Dial: (855) 859-2056 to access the replay and enter the Conference ID.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard™, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-corporation-to-announce-fiscal-2018-fourth-quarter-results-300690209.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation