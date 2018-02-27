Log in
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL (BHF)
  Report  
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Investors (BHF)

02/27/2018

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Brighthouse investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/brighthouse-financial-inc.

If you purchased Brighthouse stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 215 M
EBIT 2018 1 300 M
Net income 2018 430 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,49
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 6 706 M
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 63,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Steigerwalt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Edward Chaplin Chairman
Peter M. Carlson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anant Bhalla Chief Financial Officer
Patrick J. Shouvlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL-5.63%6 706
ALLIANZ0.00%104 276
CHUBB LTD-2.09%67 822
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP0.64%53 048
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP5.46%50 771
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.63%43 222
