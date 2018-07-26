BrightView : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast Information

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

In conjunction with the news release, BrightView Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan will host a conference call and webcast on August 9, 2018 at 10 a.m. EDT. A slide presentation, which can be accessed at investors.brightview.com will accompany the call.

To participate in the teleconference, callers in the U.S. and Canada may dial (866) 393-4306 toll free. International callers may dial (734) 385-2616. (Conference ID 3147928). The news release and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the company's investor website at investors.brightview.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 1 p.m. EDT on August 9 to 11:59 p.m. on August 16. To access the recording, dial (800) 585-8367 (Conference ID 3147928).

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 19,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005824/en/