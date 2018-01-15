Log in
BRINK'S COMPANY (BCO)
Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/15/2018

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company’s common stock.  The dividend is payable on March 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2018.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in cash management, secure logistics and security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), international transportation of valuables, and payment services.  Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serve customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.Brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
804.289.9709

Latest news on BRINK'S COMPANY
06:36p Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend
01/11 BRINK : to buy Brazilian cash-handling business
01/11 BRINK : Brinks to Acquire Cash Handling Operations in Brazil
01/11 BRINK : to buy Brazilian firm for $145 million Brink's to acquire Brazilian comp..
01/10 BRINKS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
01/10 Brink’s to Acquire Cash Handling Operations in Brazil
01/10 Brink’s Incurs Theft Loss
01/03 WEEKEND TAKEAWAYS : Patience in the NFL can pay off
2017 BRINK : Judith Clark Appeals Parole Denial In Triple-Fatal Brink's Robbery
2017 BRINKS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
News from SeekingAlpha
01/11 Sidoti positive on Brink's Company
01/11 BOEING : Winning
01/10 Brink's says gold shipment theft will bring $11M Q4 charge
01/09 BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE : Week 6
01/02 How To Offer More Value To Your Clients In 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 182 M
EBIT 2017 276 M
Net income 2017 127 M
Debt 2017 687 M
Yield 2017 0,48%
P/E ratio 2017 34,20
P/E ratio 2018 23,74
EV / Sales 2017 1,55x
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
Capitalization 4 231 M
Chart BRINK'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Brink's Company Technical Analysis Chart | BCO | US1096961040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BRINK'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 96,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Allen Pertz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Herling Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald James Domanico Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rohan Pal Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul G. Boynton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRINK'S COMPANY6.48%4 387
CINTAS CORPORATION3.99%17 058
UNITED RENTALS5.22%15 223
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION7.95%15 117
VANTIV INC5.51%13 456
BUREAU VERITAS3.77%12 752
