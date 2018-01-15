Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2018.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in cash management, secure logistics and security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), international transportation of valuables, and payment services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serve customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.Brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

