Bristol-Myers Squibb Company : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018  BMY

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol-Myers") (NYSE: BMY) between January 27, 2015, and October 9, 2016 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bristol-Myers' CheckMate-026 trial was more likely to fail than Defendants were representing; (2) that Bristol- Myers' CheckMate-026 trial failed more severely than the Company indicated in its August 5, 2016, announcements and disclosures; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Bristol-Myers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2016, Bristol-Myers revealed that its CheckMate-026 trial exploring the use of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival. Following this news, Bristol-Myers stock fell 16% to close at $63.28 per share on August 5, 2016. Then on October 9, 2016, Bristol-Myers revealed the final primary analysis of CheckMate-026, and that the overall Opdivo survival was only 14.4 months compared to chemotherapy's 13.2 months.

If you suffered a loss in Bristol-Myers you have until April 10, 2018 , to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

