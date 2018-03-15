Bristol-Myers Squibb Company : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018  BMY

Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018

03/15/2018 | 12:07am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol-Myers") (NYSE: BMY) between January 27, 2015, and October 9, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/bristol-myers-squibb-company?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bristol-Myers' CheckMate-026 trial was more likely to fail than Defendants were representing; (2) that Bristol- Myers' CheckMate-026 trial failed more severely than the Company indicated in its August 5, 2016, announcements and disclosures; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Bristol-Myers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2016, Bristol-Myers revealed that its CheckMate-026 trial exploring the use of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival. Following this news, Bristol-Myers stock fell 16% to close at $63.28 per share on August 5, 2016. Then on October 9, 2016, Bristol-Myers revealed the final primary analysis of CheckMate-026, and that the overall Opdivo survival was only 14.4 months compared to chemotherapy's 13.2 months.

If you suffered a loss in Bristol-Myers you have until April 10, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP


© Accesswire 2018
