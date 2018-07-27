Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Merck profit beats, but Keytruda sales fail to impress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:25pm CEST
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Merck & Co beat quarterly profit estimates on Friday as sales of its blockbuster drug Keytruda overtook rival Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo, but that was not enough for investors who expected bigger gains in market share for the cancer therapy.

Shares of the Dow component fell as much as 2.5 percent, with the company sticking to its decision to keep the animal health unit unlike rival Eli Lilly, which plans to take its unit public.

"They're (Merck) going in the right direction and in the next couple of quarters they are going to gain more market share from Bristol, but maybe it's taking a little longer than expected," Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds that owns shares of Merck, said.

Keytruda sales surged 89.2 percent to $1.67 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $1.59 billion, according to Credit Suisse.

Both Keytruda and Bristol's Opdivo work by triggering the immune system to attack tumors but Merck leads in lung cancer treatments, both alone and in combination with chemotherapy.


(For a graphic on 'Keytruda vs. Opdivo' click https://tmsnrt.rs/2LtYabm

Merck's total sales rose 5.4 percent to $10.47 billion. The company also raised full-year forecast for adjusted earnings per share and now expects it to be between $4.22 and $4.30, up from prior guidance of between $4.16 and $4.28.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ANIMAL HEALTH PLAN

Merck in the past has called the animal health unit, whose sales rose 14.1 percent to $1.09 billion in the quarter, a "pillar of growth" as it provides diversification away from Keytruda.

"We see animal health still fitting with our strategic intent," Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier said.

Much before Lilly moved to take its animal health business public, bigger rival Pfizer Inc had done the same with Zoetis Inc five years ago and since then its market value has tripled.

"Many investors had hoped that Lilly's recent announcement would have been the final tipping point to cause Merck to do the same," Brad Loncar, chief executive officer of Loncar Investments, which runs the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF, said.

Shares of the company were trading down 1 percent at $63.40 in midday trading.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Manas Mishra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -1.25% 57.18 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1.57% 96.69 Delayed Quote.12.69%
MERCK AND COMPANY -1.14% 63.3 Delayed Quote.13.76%
PFIZER 0.64% 38.4 Delayed Quote.5.36%
ZOETIS -0.53% 85.08 Delayed Quote.18.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
06:25pMerck profit beats, but Keytruda sales fail to impress
RE
02:33pAstraZeneca's key lung cancer drug wins European panel thumbs-up
RE
11:17aMERCK AND : China approves first anti-PD-1 for melanoma
AQ
10:51aReese succeeding Harper as Amgen EVP of R&D
AQ
12:33aAmgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018
RE
07/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Trademark Application for "MATTER OF MOMENTS" Filed
AQ
07/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/26BRISTOL-MYERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:00a3 THINGS IN BIOTECH, JULY 27 : The Third Strike For A Key AstraZeneca Drug 
07:34aEconomists Foresee Bumper GDP (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:57aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Economists Foresee Bumper GDP 
07/26Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26Bristol-Myers gives up Q2 beat-stoked gain on expected EMA rejection of Opdiv.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 920 M
EBIT 2018 5 527 M
Net income 2018 4 502 M
Finance 2018 727 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 20,87
P/E ratio 2019 16,77
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 96 503 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-5.48%96 503
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.76%344 978
PFIZER5.36%222 225
NOVARTIS-0.58%210 696
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.33%207 635
MERCK AND COMPANY13.76%173 498
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.