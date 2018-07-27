Merck profit beats, but plan for animal health unit disappoints

Shares of the Dow-component fell 1.2 percent to $63.23 in early trading on Friday despite a higher annual profit forecast.

"Many investors had hoped that Lilly's recent announcement would have been the final tipping point to cause Merck to do the same," Brad Loncar, chief executive officer of Loncar Investments, which runs the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF, said.

Earlier this week, Eli Lilly & Co decided to take its animal health business public. Rival Pfizer Inc had listed animal health company Zoetis Inc about five years ago and since then its market value has tripled.

"We see animal health still fitting with our strategic intent," Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier said on a conference call with analysts.

Merck in the past has called the unit, whose sales rose 14.1 percent to $1.09 billion in the quarter, a "pillar of growth" as it provides diversification away from Keytruda.

The cancer drug's sales surged 89.2 percent to $1.67 billion. Analysts had expected Keytruda sales of $1.59 billion, according to Credit Suisse.

Its sales also overtook that of its rival immunotherapy Opdivo made by Bristol-Myers Squibb, with Merck saying that nearly two-thirds of newly diagnosed non-squamous lung cancer patients were starting their treatment with Keytruda.

"Pharma sales and especially the growth of Keytruda have been excellent, but that was expected and is mostly baked in," Loncar said. "Now the market is looking for some other means to unlock value."

Keytruda and Opdivo have piled up approvals for a wide range of cancers. Both the drugs work by triggering the immune system to attack tumors but Merck leads in lung cancer treatments, both alone and in combination with chemotherapy.

(For a graphic on 'Keytruda vs. Opdivo' click https://tmsnrt.rs/2LtYabm

Merck's total sales rose 5.4 percent to $10.47 billion. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.22 and $4.30, up from prior guidance of between $4.16 and $4.28.

Net income attributable to the company fell 12.3 percent to $1.71 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

