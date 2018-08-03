Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bristow Group Inc : Bristow Group Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7F2492AD4EFA5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 400 M
EBIT 2019 10,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 080 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 474 M
Chart BRISTOW GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Bristow Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOW GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Baliff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Knudson Chairman
L. Don Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Sidney Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOW GROUP INC0.22%474
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.15%92 333
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO8.31%38 138
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.93%36 844
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO31.65%18 116
TECHNIPFMC1.12%14 895
