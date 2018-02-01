Log in
BRITVIC PLC
Britvic : Result of AGM - amendment

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

1 February 2018

Britvic plc ('the Company')

The following replaces the result of AGM announcement released yesterday at 13.09 under RNS no. 5051D.

The amendment is to replace the word 'policy' with the word 'report' in Resolution 4.

The full amended text appears below.

AGM Voting Results

At the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ at 11.00am, all resolutions were passed on a poll. The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

No.

Resolution

For *

%

Against

%

Votes

Withheld **

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

Receive the Annual Report for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017

197,494,192

99.99

20,494

0.01

11,281

2.

Declare a final dividend of 19.3p

per share

197,482,843

99.98

33,734

0.02

9,390

3.

Consider and approve the directors' remuneration policy for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017

172,687,645

87.51

24,644,840

12.49

193,481

4.

Consider and approve the directors' remuneration report for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017

187,072,865

95.43

8,960,245

4.57

1,492,855

5.

Election of Suniti Chauhan as a

Director

197,074,332

99.78

436,299

0.22

15,336

6.

Election of William Eccleshare as a director

194,423,047

98.44

3,088,303

1.56

14,617

7.

Re-election of Sue Clark as a director

195,771,117

99.12

1,743,583

0.88

11,267

8.

Re-election of John Daly as a director

196,651,231

99.56

861,658

0.44

13,078

9.

Re-election of Mathew Dunn as a

director

196,912,218

99.70

602,389

0.30

11,360

10.

Re-election of Simon Litherland as a director

196,948,409

99.71

567,009

0.29

10,549

11.

Re-election of Ian McHoul as a director

196,878,659

99.68

627,117

0.32

20,191

12.

Re-election of Euan Sutherland as a director

197,085,512

99.79

420,264

0.21

20,191

13.

Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors

196,274,015

99.37

1,243,568

0.63

8,383

14.

Authority to Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors

197,477,024

99.98

43,312

0.02

5,631

15.

Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure

194,374,217

98.42

3,125,515

1.58

26,235

16.

Authority to directors to allot shares

169,227,139

85.68

28,283,329

14.32

15,499

Special Resolutions

17.

Authority to directors to issue shares for cash

189,650,268

99.05

1,827,045

0.95

6,048,654

18.

Authority to issue shares for cash in relation to an acquisition or other capital investment

170,488,385

89.04

20,995,336

10.96

6,042,245

19.

Authority to company to purchase own shares

196,309,378

99.45

1,091,411

0.55

125,177

20.

Authority to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice

169,444,957

85.79

28,068,318

14.21

12,692

The Company's issued share capital at 31 January 2018 was 264,315,498. Proxy appointments appointing the Chairman of the meeting were received from shareholders of 197,509,749 shares representing 74.72% of the issued share capital.

*

Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion

**

A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'for' or 'against' a resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and will be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsmand also via the Company's website at www.britvic.com

Jonathan Adelman

Acting General Counsel & Company Secretary

Britvic plc

Britvic plc published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:07 UTC.

