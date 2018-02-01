Britvic : Result of AGM - amendment

The following replaces the result of AGM announcement released yesterday at 13.09 under RNS no. 5051D.
The amendment is to replace the word 'policy' with the word 'report' in Resolution 4.
The full amended text appears below.
AGM Voting Results
At the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ at 11.00am, all resolutions were passed on a poll.The polling results for each resolution are set out below:
No.
Resolution
For *
%
Against
%
Votes
Withheld **
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
Receive the Annual Report for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017
197,494,192
99.99
20,494
0.01
11,281
2.
Declare a final dividend of 19.3p
per share
197,482,843
99.98
33,734
0.02
9,390
3.
Consider and approve the directors' remuneration policy for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017
172,687,645
87.51
24,644,840
12.49
193,481
4.
Consider and approve the directors' remuneration report for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017
187,072,865
95.43
8,960,245
4.57
1,492,855
5.
Election of Suniti Chauhan as a
Director
197,074,332
99.78
436,299
0.22
15,336
6.
Election of William Eccleshare as a director
194,423,047
98.44
3,088,303
1.56
14,617
7.
Re-election of Sue Clark as a director
195,771,117
99.12
1,743,583
0.88
11,267
8.
Re-election of John Daly as a director
196,651,231
99.56
861,658
0.44
13,078
9.
Re-election of Mathew Dunn as a
director
196,912,218
99.70
602,389
0.30
11,360
10.
Re-election of Simon Litherland as a director
196,948,409
99.71
567,009
0.29
10,549
11.
Re-election of Ian McHoul as a director
196,878,659
99.68
627,117
0.32
20,191
12.
Re-election of Euan Sutherland as a director
197,085,512
99.79
420,264
0.21
20,191
13.
Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
196,274,015
99.37
1,243,568
0.63
8,383
14.
Authority to Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors
197,477,024
99.98
43,312
0.02
5,631
15.
Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure
194,374,217
98.42
3,125,515
1.58
26,235
16.
Authority to directors to allot shares
169,227,139
85.68
28,283,329
14.32
15,499
Special Resolutions
17.
Authority to directors to issue shares for cash
189,650,268
99.05
1,827,045
0.95
6,048,654
18.
Authority to issue shares for cash in relation to an acquisition or other capital investment
170,488,385
89.04
20,995,336
10.96
6,042,245
19.
Authority to company to purchase own shares
196,309,378
99.45
1,091,411
0.55
125,177
20.
Authority to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice
169,444,957
85.79
28,068,318
14.21
12,692
The Company's issued share capital at 31 January 2018 was 264,315,498. Proxy appointments appointing the Chairman of the meeting were received from shareholders of 197,509,749 shares representing 74.72% of the issued share capital.
*
Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion
**
A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'for' or 'against' a resolution
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and will be available for inspectionvia the National Storage Mechanism website athttp://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsmand also via the Company's website atwww.britvic.com
Jonathan Adelman
Acting General Counsel & Company Secretary
Britvic plc
