Britvic : Result of AGM - amendment

1 February 2018

Britvic plc ('the Company')

The following replaces the result of AGM announcement released yesterday at 13.09 under RNS no. 5051D.

The amendment is to replace the word 'policy' with the word 'report' in Resolution 4.

The full amended text appears below.

AGM Voting Results

At the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ at 11.00am, all resolutions were passed on a poll. The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

No. Resolution For * % Against % Votes Withheld ** Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive the Annual Report for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017 197,494,192 99.99 20,494 0.01 11,281 2. Declare a final dividend of 19.3p per share 197,482,843 99.98 33,734 0.02 9,390 3. Consider and approve the directors' remuneration policy for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017 172,687,645 87.51 24,644,840 12.49 193,481 4. Consider and approve the directors' remuneration report for 52 weeks ended 1 October 2017 187,072,865 95.43 8,960,245 4.57 1,492,855 5. Election of Suniti Chauhan as a Director 197,074,332 99.78 436,299 0.22 15,336 6. Election of William Eccleshare as a director 194,423,047 98.44 3,088,303 1.56 14,617 7. Re-election of Sue Clark as a director 195,771,117 99.12 1,743,583 0.88 11,267 8. Re-election of John Daly as a director 196,651,231 99.56 861,658 0.44 13,078 9. Re-election of Mathew Dunn as a director 196,912,218 99.70 602,389 0.30 11,360 10. Re-election of Simon Litherland as a director 196,948,409 99.71 567,009 0.29 10,549 11. Re-election of Ian McHoul as a director 196,878,659 99.68 627,117 0.32 20,191 12. Re-election of Euan Sutherland as a director 197,085,512 99.79 420,264 0.21 20,191 13. Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 196,274,015 99.37 1,243,568 0.63 8,383 14. Authority to Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors 197,477,024 99.98 43,312 0.02 5,631 15. Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure 194,374,217 98.42 3,125,515 1.58 26,235 16. Authority to directors to allot shares 169,227,139 85.68 28,283,329 14.32 15,499 Special Resolutions 17. Authority to directors to issue shares for cash 189,650,268 99.05 1,827,045 0.95 6,048,654 18. Authority to issue shares for cash in relation to an acquisition or other capital investment 170,488,385 89.04 20,995,336 10.96 6,042,245 19. Authority to company to purchase own shares 196,309,378 99.45 1,091,411 0.55 125,177 20. Authority to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice 169,444,957 85.79 28,068,318 14.21 12,692

The Company's issued share capital at 31 January 2018 was 264,315,498. Proxy appointments appointing the Chairman of the meeting were received from shareholders of 197,509,749 shares representing 74.72% of the issued share capital.

* Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion ** A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'for' or 'against' a resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority ('UKLA') and will be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsmand also via the Company's website at www.britvic.com

Jonathan Adelman

Acting General Counsel & Company Secretary

Britvic plc