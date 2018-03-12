Log in
BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)

BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
News 
News

Broadcom : President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

03/12/2018 | 11:54pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday prohibiting Broadcom Ltd's (>> Broadcom Limited) proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm) on grounds of national security.

Qualcomm had rebuffed Broadcom's $117 billion (84.15 billion pounds) takeover offer, which is under investigation by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a multi-agency panel led by the U.S. Treasury Department that reviews national security implications when foreign entities take over U.S. corporations.

"The proposed takeover of Qualcomm by the Purchaser (Broadcom) is prohibited, and any substantially equivalent merger, acquisition, or takeover, whether effected directly or indirectly, is also prohibited," the presidential order released on Monday said.

The order cited "credible evidence" that led Trump to believe that Broadcom taking control of Qualcomm "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Chris Sanders in Washington; Supantha Mukherjee and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson)

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM -0.35% 62.81 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 061 M
EBIT 2018 10 040 M
Net income 2018 3 951 M
Debt 2018 2 060 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 30,36
P/E ratio 2019 22,59
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED-1.21%101 370
INTEL CORPORATION13.06%243 623
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 168
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%148 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.84%109 920
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.76%63 123
