Broadcom Limited    AVGO

BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
Broadcom : Senate Democratic leader praises Trump's blocking Broadcom's takeover of Qualcomm

03/13/2018 | 04:06pm CET

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, on Tuesday praised President Donald's Trump's decision to block chipmaker Broadcom Ltd's (>> Broadcom Limited) proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm), calling China's trade practices "rapacious."

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, on Tuesday praised President Donald's Trump's decision to block chipmaker Broadcom Ltd's (>> Broadcom Limited) proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc, calling China's trade practices "rapacious."

Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom's effort to buy Qualcomm on national security grounds, ending what would have been the technology industry's biggest deal ever amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in mobile communications.

"President Trump and his administration made the right decision on blocking Broadcom from taking over Qualcomm," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"We all know that China has been rapacious about trade and very smart. They look for places where they can steal our best technology," Schumer added.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 951 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 30,36
P/E ratio 2019 22,59
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 104 B
