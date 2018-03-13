Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Limited    AVGO   SG9999014823

BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Broadcom : Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:25pm CET

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump's dramatic intervention in Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd's $117 billion (£83.7 billion) hostile bid for U.S. semiconductor peer Qualcomm Inc is the latest reminder to investment bankers not to take lucrative fees on transformative mergers for granted under his administration.

Seven investment banks that were backing Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm, the largest acquisition ever attempted in the technology sector, stand to lose out on fees as a result of Trump's order on Monday prohibiting the deal due to national security concerns.

"Bankers will be skeptical about cross-border deals that involve technology or data that could have implications for national security or for America's competitive position in key industries," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

Broadcom has disclosed its financial advisers as Moelis & Co, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co. They stood to receive an estimated $135 million if the deal had gone ahead, according to Freeman Consulting Services.

This is not the first time Trump's administration has put investment banking fees in jeopardy. The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop AT&T Inc, from buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner Inc for $85 billion, citing antitrust concerns.

If that deal closes, AT&T's adviser, Perella Weinberg Partners, will receive an estimated $80 million, Freeman said, while Time Warner's advisers, Allen & Co, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley, will receive $140 million, according to regulatory filings.

To be sure, the Trump administration's overall track record is not hostile to mergers. Deal activity continues to be robust, with U.S. merger and acquisition volumes reaching $389 billion so far this year, compared with $236.5 billion in the same period a year ago, as companies have been emboldened by U.S. tax reform to pursue big deals.

What is more, banks typically do receive some small portion of the full fees if deals fall through. In the case of Broadcom, the banks could now receive an estimated $20 million, according to Freeman.

However, the high-profile dealmaking casualties illustrate how Trump's pro-business rhetoric has not always translated into smooth sailing for the regulatory approval of deals.

Investment bankers' nerves are about to be tested further, as more transformative deals make their way through the regulatory review process. Walt Disney Co's $52.4 billion acquisition of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, CVS Health Corp's $69 billion deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc and U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp's $52 billion agreement to buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co will be subjected to intense regulatory scrutiny later this year.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Liana B. Baker and Carl O'Donnell

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM -4.95% 59.7 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROADCOM LIMITED
10:36pBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
10:35pBroadcom to stay on deal path after Qualcomm halt - analysts
RE
10:25pBROADCOM : Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again
RE
06:04pBroadcom to stay on deal path after Qualcomm halt
RE
05:47pBROADCOM : Correction to Broadcom Story Monday
DJ
04:06pBROADCOM : Senate Democratic leader praises Trump's blocking Broadcom's takeover..
RE
02:20pQUALCOMM : In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?
DJ
01:23pBROADCOM LIMITED : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Broadcom and Int..
AC
07:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:49aBROADCOM : Trump Blocks Broadcom Chip Bid -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:22pWhere To Now After Trump Blocked Broadcom's Qualcomm Bid 
11:32aCut off from Qualcomm, Broadcom may eye other chip buyouts 
08:18aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : CPI Comes On By (Podcast) 
07:39aIntel Will Not Buy Broadcom- Cramer's Mad Money (3/12/18) 
06:54aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : CPI Comes On By 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 951 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 30,36
P/E ratio 2019 22,59
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%104 241
INTEL CORPORATION11.61%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%225 035
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.07%148 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.79%109 920
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.76%68 650
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.