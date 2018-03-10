Broadcom : Vote Plan May Set Stage for Battle With U.S. National Security Panel

By Kate O'Keeffe and Ted Greenwald

Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd. said Friday it will ask shareholders to vote on March 23 to approve its plan to redomicile to the U.S., potentially setting the stage for a showdown with the U.S. national security panel reviewing its $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc.

The vote will take place in the middle of a review of the proposed bid by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as CFIUS, a multiagency panel that reviews foreign deals and can advise the president to block them on national security grounds.

If Broadcom were considered a U.S. company, it could argue that its deal falls outside of the panel's jurisdiction. CFIUS, though, could say it still has jurisdiction to review the bid since it began the review while Broadcom was a Singapore company.

