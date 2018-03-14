Broadcom : Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering

By Cara Lombardo

Broadcom Ltd. withdrew its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. Wednesday, ending a monthslong saga that culminated in President Donald Trump blocking the Singapore-based company's $117 billion takeover of the U.S. chip maker, citing national security concerns.

Broadcom is also withdrawing its slate of nominees for Qualcomm's board of directors.

The company said in a statement it is disappointed. It still intends to redomicile to the U.S. as planned.

