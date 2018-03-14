Log in
BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
Broadcom : Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering

03/14/2018

By Cara Lombardo

Broadcom Ltd. withdrew its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. Wednesday, ending a monthslong saga that culminated in President Donald Trump blocking the Singapore-based company's $117 billion takeover of the U.S. chip maker, citing national security concerns.

Broadcom is also withdrawing its slate of nominees for Qualcomm's board of directors.

The company said in a statement it is disappointed. It still intends to redomicile to the U.S. as planned.

Write to Cara Lombardo at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 971 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 29,85
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 108 B
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%107 962
INTEL CORPORATION12.18%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%229 679
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%151 105
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.79%110 018
MICRON TECHNOLOGY44.38%68 720
