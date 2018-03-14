Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Limited    AVGO   SG9999014823

BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Broadcom : ends bid for Qualcomm after President Trump nixes deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:35pm CET

(Reuters) - Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd withdrew its $117 billion bid to acquire Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump blocked the attempt citing national security concerns.

The company said it has also withdrawn its slate of independent director nominees for Qualcomm's annual shareholder meeting.

Broadcom, however, expects to continue with its plan to redomicile to the United States.

"Although we are disappointed with this outcome, Broadcom will comply with the order," the chipmaker said.

Sources had told Reuters on Tuesday that Broadcom was ready to scrap its bid for Qualcomm.

Broadcom's board met late on Tuesday to formalize plans to move its base to the United States, at a cost of about $500 million a year under a higher tax rate, the sources said.

Being based in the United States as opposed to Singapore should make it easier for Broadcom to make acquisitions of U.S. companies without falling under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Shares of Broadcom were untraded, while those of Qualcomm were up marginally before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM -4.95% 59.7 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROADCOM LIMITED
12:39pBROADCOM : Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering
DJ
12:35pBROADCOM : ends bid for Qualcomm after President Trump nixes deal
RE
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03:08aBROADCOM : to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S. - sources
RE
03:08aBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
03:04aBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KE : sources
RE
03:04aBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KE : sources
RE
01:51aBROADCOM : Technology Shares Fall as Trump Blocks Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01:32aIRWIN JACOBS : Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy
DJ
01:07aBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:17aBroadcom officially withdraws Qualcomm offer 
07:10aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
04:00aDesperately Seeking Larry (Kudlow) 
03:35aBroadcom keeps plan to move to U.S. 
03/13Where To Now After Trump Blocked Broadcom's Qualcomm Bid 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 971 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 29,85
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%107 962
INTEL CORPORATION12.18%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%229 679
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%151 105
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.79%110 018
MICRON TECHNOLOGY44.38%68 720
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.