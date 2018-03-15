Log in
BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
03/15 09:23:20 pm
267.605 USD   +2.69%
Broadcom : revenue rises 28.7 percent

03/15/2018 | 09:15pm CET
FILE PHOTO - sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd (>> Broadcom Limited) reported a 28.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday on strong demand for its chips from smartphone makers.

Net income attributable to ordinary shares rose to $6.23 billion, or $14.62 per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 4, from $239 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which announced a quarterly interim dividend, said it recorded a gain of $5.8 billion due to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

Net revenue rose to $5.33 billion from $4.14 billion.

Broadcom on Wednesday withdrew its $117 billion hostile bid for fellow chipmaker Qualcomm Inc after the deal was blocked by U.S. President Donald Trump over national security concerns.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM -0.38% 59.89 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 971 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 29,66
P/E ratio 2019 23,17
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED1.44%107 297
INTEL CORPORATION12.18%241 709
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%227 952
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.55%149 865
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.29%108 993
MICRON TECHNOLOGY45.38%68 720
