Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Limited    AVGO   SG9999014823

BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:04pm EDT
A building on the Qualcomm campus is seen, as chip maker Broadcom Ltd announced an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, in San Diego

(Reuters) - Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd (>> Broadcom Limited) is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm), after U.S. President Donald Trump blocked the chipmaker's proposed acquisition on national security grounds earlier this week, although it will press on with its plan to move its base to the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter.

(Reuters) - Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S. President Donald Trump blocked the chipmaker's proposed acquisition on national security grounds earlier this week, although it will press on with its plan to move its base to the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Broadcom's board was meeting on Tuesday night to formalize its plans and it could make an announcement as soon as Wednesday, the two sources added. The company will also drop its challenge to Qualcomm's board, the people added.

Broadcom will continue with its plan to redomicile to the United States, a move that will cost it about $500 million a year under a higher tax rate, the sources added.

Being based in the United States as opposed to Singapore will allow Broadcom to make what it believes will be acquisitions of U.S. companies that will not fall within the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which scrutinizes deals for potential national security concerns.

Broadcom and Qualcomm could not be immediately reached for comment.

DEAD DEAL

Trump signed an order late on Monday to halt what would have been the biggest-ever technology deal on concerns that a takeover of Qualcomm by the Singapore-based company would erode the United States' lead in mobile technology and give China the upper hand.

The deal, spearheaded by CEO Hock Tan, would have created the world's No. 3 semiconductor company with a leading market share in smartphones, car electronics and industrial internet devices.

Analysts said Broadcom can still build heft through smaller deals. And it could have an easier time buying U.S. targets if it goes through with plans to redomicilie in the United States.

Tan has already turned Avago, a small chipmaker with a market value of $3.5 billion in 2009, into a more than $100 billion company.

Tan bought California-based companies Broadcom for $37 billion in a leveraged deal in 2015 and Brocade Communications in a $5.5 billion deal two years later.

San Diego-based Qualcomm evolved from a U.S. military aerospace contractor to become the dominant player in wireless radio technology over the past two decades, with its chips used in half of all smartphones.

It fended off antitrust concerns around the globe over its intellectual property strategies, taking the biggest share of wireless royalties in the 3G and 4G eras and getting a head start on next decade’s 5G era, which promises to embed wireless connections in cars, factories, homes and cities.

SMALLER BITES

Broadcom now has ample firepower for smaller deals, with about $11 billion in cash and the potential to generate nearly $9 billion in annual free cash flow, analysts estimate.

CFIUS, which raised concerns about the Qualcomm deal with Trump, listed the highly leveraged nature of Broadcom's bid for its larger rival as a major concern coupled with the risk of the U.S. losing mobile technology leadership.

Broadcom had planned since last year to relocate its legal headquarters to the United States, avoiding the need for a CFIUS review.

"If Broadcom completes its redomiciling in the U.S. in a way that extinguishes any non-U.S. ownership or control, then I think they can open the door to many, if not all, acquisitions ... they would effectively no longer be subject to a CFIUS-initiated review or investigation," said Guillermo Christensen, a lawyer who works on CFIUS issues at Brown Rudnick in Washington.

"But that really hinges on completely severing the foreign ownership connection," he said.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru, Chris Sanders in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby, Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM -4.95% 59.7 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROADCOM LIMITED
10:08pBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
10:08pBROADCOM : to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S. - sources
RE
10:04pBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KE : sources
RE
10:04pBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KE : sources
RE
08:51pBROADCOM : Technology Shares Fall as Trump Blocks Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08:32pIRWIN JACOBS : Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy
DJ
08:07pBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
05:25pBROADCOM : Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again
RE
12:47pBROADCOM : Correction to Broadcom Story Monday
DJ
11:06aBROADCOM : Senate Democratic leader praises Trump's blocking Broadcom's takeover..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:22pWhere To Now After Trump Blocked Broadcom's Qualcomm Bid 
11:32aCut off from Qualcomm, Broadcom may eye other chip buyouts 
08:18aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : CPI Comes On By (Podcast) 
07:39aIntel Will Not Buy Broadcom- Cramer's Mad Money (3/12/18) 
06:54aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : CPI Comes On By 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 951 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 30,36
P/E ratio 2019 22,59
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%104 241
INTEL CORPORATION11.61%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%225 035
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%148 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.79%109 920
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.76%68 650
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.