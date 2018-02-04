Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Broadcom Limited    AVGO   SG9999014823

BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Broadcom to raise bid for Qualcomm to about $120 billion: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 10:21pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd (>> Broadcom Limited) plans to unveil a new offer of approximately $120 billion for Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm) on Monday, aiming to ratchet up pressure on its U.S. semiconductor peer to engage in negotiations, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

(Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd (>> Broadcom Limited) plans to unveil a new offer of approximately $120 billion for Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm) on Monday, aiming to ratchet up pressure on its U.S. semiconductor peer to engage in negotiations, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The move comes ahead of a Qualcomm shareholder meeting scheduled for March 6, when Broadcom is seeking to replace Qualcomm's board of directors by nominating its own slate for election.

Broadcom is scheduled to meet with its advisers later on Sunday to finalize an offer that values Qualcomm between $80 and $82 per share, two of the sources said. Broadcom's previous $70 per share offer consisted of $60 per share in cash and $10 per share in stock.

Broadcom also plans to offer Qualcomm a higher-than-usual breakup fee in the event regulators thwart the deal, according to the sources. Typically, such break-up fees equate to approximately 3 percent to 4 percent of a deal's size.

The sources cautioned that Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan may decide to significantly change the terms at the last minute.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Broadcom and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROADCOM LIMITED
10:21p EXCLUSIVE : Broadcom to raise bid for Qualcomm to about $120 billion: sources
02/01 With Samsung deal, Qualcomm doubles down on licencing practices
02/01 Qualcomm profit beats estimates but weak China mobile sales weigh on outlook
02/01 Qualcomm profit beats estimates but weak China mobile sales weigh on outlook
02/01 Qualcomm profit beats estimates but weak China mobile sales weigh on outlook
01/31 BROADCOM : Narrows First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Revenue Guidance Range
01/31 Broadcom Limited Narrows First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Revenue Guidance Ran..
01/31 Qualcomm's NXP Pursuit, Hostile Bid From Broadcom and China Sales in Focus --..
01/30 Broadcom Expands Ethernet Switch Software Suite with Industry’s First F..
01/26 BROADCOM LIMITED : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Broadcom Limited..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/01 QCOM earnings concern Broadcom; Samsung deal could help antitrust appeal
01/31 BROADCOM : Great Dividend... Check... Great Price... CHECK!
01/31 Broadcom +4.1% on tightened Q1 guidance to high end
01/31 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/31/2018)
01/30 NXP : Discount And Financial Improvements Point To Higher Price
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 004 M
EBIT 2018 9 995 M
Net income 2018 3 910 M
Debt 2018 2 587 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 27,08
P/E ratio 2019 20,96
EV / Sales 2018 4,76x
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
Capitalization 97 421 M
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 312 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED-7.05%97 421
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%229 672
INTEL CORPORATION3.23%223 002
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.29%145 743
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.40%108 491
MICRON TECHNOLOGY3.33%49 132
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.