News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

03/12/2018 | 11:44pm CET
A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday prohibiting Broadcom Ltd's (>> Broadcom Limited) proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc (>> Qualcomm) on grounds of national security.

Qualcomm has rebuffed Broadcom's $117 billion takeover offer, which is under investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a multi-agency panel led by the Treasury Department that reviews national security implications when foreign entities take over U.S. corporations.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Stocks treated in this article : Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors NV, Broadcom Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV -0.05% 123.62 Delayed Quote.5.63%
QUALCOMM -0.35% 62.81 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
