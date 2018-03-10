What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 10, 2018).

U.S. firms ramped up hiring in February, with payrolls rising 313,000, suggesting the economy can run strong without overheating.

U.S. stocks jumped on the jobs report. The Dow surged 440.53 points to 25335.74, up 3.3% for the week.

Goldman CEO Blankfein is preparing to retire as soon as year-end, with one of the firm's two co-presidents expected to succeed him.

Intel is considering acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom's hostile pursuit for Qualcomm that could include a bid for Broadcom.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison, following the ex-drug executive's securities-fraud conviction.

ADM's talks with Bunge have stalled, throwing into question whether the agriculture deal will succeed.

Dana plans to move its address to the U.K. for tax purposes if its bid for GKN's axle business succeeds.

Saudi Arabia and Britain agreed on a combat-jet deal, in a boost for BAE.

Metal-consuming firms fear they could be hard hit by new tariffs imports.

Aegean Marine investors sued to block a deal for H.E.C., in an example of U.S.-style activism in Europe.