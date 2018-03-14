What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 14, 2018).

Several retail chains are using an outside service to score customers' shopping behavior and impose limits on returns of merchandise.

China sold its stake in Blackstone, ending a long relationship with the private-equity firm at a time of growing U.S.-Chinese tensions.

Inflation cooled slightly last month, keeping the Fed on track to raise rates next week but relieving it of pressure to take more dramatic action.

The administration's intervention against Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm was months in the making.

Google said it is banning ads for cryptocurrencies and other "speculative financial products."

Walmart plans to offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year.

U.S. stocks dropped as tech and financial shares declined. The Dow fell 171.58 points to 25007.03.

Gun maker Remington, crushed by its debt load, is planning to file for chapter 11 as soon as Sunday.

Dick's said its decision to no longer sell guns to people under 21 has hurt store traffic and retail sales.

VW vowed to overtake Tesla with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models.

Vice Media said A+E Networks chief Nancy Dubuc would become CEO.