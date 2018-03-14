Log in
BROADCOM LIMITED (AVGO)
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/14/2018 | 07:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 14, 2018).

Several retail chains are using an outside service to score customers' shopping behavior and impose limits on returns of merchandise.

China sold its stake in Blackstone, ending a long relationship with the private-equity firm at a time of growing U.S.-Chinese tensions.

Inflation cooled slightly last month, keeping the Fed on track to raise rates next week but relieving it of pressure to take more dramatic action.

The administration's intervention against Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm was months in the making.

Google said it is banning ads for cryptocurrencies and other "speculative financial products."

Walmart plans to offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year.

U.S. stocks dropped as tech and financial shares declined. The Dow fell 171.58 points to 25007.03.

Gun maker Remington, crushed by its debt load, is planning to file for chapter 11 as soon as Sunday.

Dick's said its decision to no longer sell guns to people under 21 has hurt store traffic and retail sales.

VW vowed to overtake Tesla with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models.

Vice Media said A+E Networks chief Nancy Dubuc would become CEO.

Latest news on BROADCOM LIMITED
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03:08aBROADCOM : to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S. - sources
RE
03:08aBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
03:04aBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KE : sources
RE
03:04aBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KE : sources
RE
01:51aBROADCOM : Technology Shares Fall as Trump Blocks Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01:32aIRWIN JACOBS : Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy
DJ
01:07aBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
03/13BROADCOM : Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again
RE
03/13BROADCOM : Correction to Broadcom Story Monday
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 077 M
EBIT 2018 10 060 M
Net income 2018 3 971 M
Debt 2018 2 055 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 29,85
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart BROADCOM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Limited Technical Analysis Chart | AVGO | SG9999014823 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Diller Chairman
Boon Chye Ooi Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas H. Krause Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Henry Samueli Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%104 241
INTEL CORPORATION11.61%240 495
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%225 035
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%148 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.79%109 920
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.76%68 650
