Broadridge Financial : Named One of FORTUNE Magazine's 2018 'World's Most Admired Companies'

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE® magazine has named Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to its 2018 list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the category of financial data services. The FORTUNE list, considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, rates companies on a range of criteria, from investment value to global competitiveness and innovation.

Broadridge is a global fintech leader providing communications, technology, managed services, data and analytics solutions to financial firms in capital markets, wealth management, and asset management, and corporate issuers across multiple industries. With more than 50 years of experience, Broadridge helps companies transform their businesses by enriching customer engagement, optimizing efficiency, navigating risk and generating growth.

"Broadridge remains focused on driving the innovation roadmap and developing solutions that enable our clients to get ahead of today's challenges and capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities," said Richard J. Daly, chief executive officer, Broadridge. "Each time we're recognized for the value we provide clients, we are further invigorated to help them reach new levels of readiness to adapt and outperform in ever-changing market conditions."

This is the fifth time Broadridge has been named a FORTUNE Most Admired Company in the financial data services category. The company is frequently recognized by industry organizations for its business and employer leadership. Broadridge has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality" for six consecutive years by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and was also ranked among the "Best Companies to Work for in New York State" for 11 consecutive years by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

About FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list

Each year, FORTUNE magazine partners with the Hay Group to survey financial analysts as well as top executives and directors from FORTUNE 1000 and Global 500 companies to identify companies that have the strongest reputations overall and within their individual industry segments. Companies are rated on innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, community and environment social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products or services and global competitiveness.

For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit: www.fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies. For more information about Broadridge, please visit: www.broadridge.com.

About Broadridge

