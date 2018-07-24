Log in
Broadridge Financial : Schedules Webcast And Investor Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Results On August 7, 2018

07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 7, 2018, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018.  Rich Daly, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Gokey, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-844-348-2805 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-213-785-7185.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through August 21, 2018, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 passcode: 3275599 within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 passcode: 3275599 for international callers.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) a global fintech leader with more than US$4 billion in annual revenue, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than US$5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.         

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-schedules-webcast-and-investor-conference-call-to-review-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-results-on-august-7-2018-300685891.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
