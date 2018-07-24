Log in
BROADWIND ENERGY INC.
Broadwind Energy to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2018

07/24/2018

CICERO, Ill., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce second quarter 2018 results on Tuesday July 31, 2018. Management will hold a conference call to discuss results with investors at 10 a.m. Central time. For real-time internet access to the conference call, visit investors.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Broadwind Energy, Inc.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT: Joni Konstantelos, 708.780.4819 [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 M
EBIT 2018 -3,80 M
Net income 2018 -4,60 M
Debt 2018 14,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 39,1 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie K. Kushner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Reiland Chairman
Eric B. Blashford Chief Operating Officer
Jason L. Bonfigt CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Terence P. Fox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADWIND ENERGY INC.-9.93%39
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-3.50%13 518
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY5.91%9 577
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 726
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 112
TPI COMPOSITES INC45.21%1 008
