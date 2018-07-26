Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brookdale Senior Living : Matthew Stephen Named Executive Director of the Year by FL Senior Living Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

The Florida Senior Living Association has named Matthew Stephen, executive director at Brookdale Ocoee, their 2018 Executive Director of the Year. Stephen accepted the award at the association's annual Senior Living Conference, held in Ft. Lauderdale on July 25.

'I'd really like to give all the gratitude to my Brookdale team,' Stephen said. 'When you have a good team backing you, you can accomplish amazing things.'

Stephen became the executive director at Brookdale Ocoee in September, 2017, but has served as an executive director for eight years. Fellow association member, and Brookdale District Director of Operations, Jamie Merrill nominated Stephen. The association's board of directors ultimately voted and selected Stephen as their executive director of the year.

'Matt is an extraordinary leader in all ways,' Merrill said. 'He regularly mentors new ED's and stays on top of his community results and resident satisfaction to ensure they continue to improve.'

Under Stephen, Brookdale Ocoee's occupancy grew from 80 to 100 percent. He's built a strong team of directors who strive to improve their departments and provide assistance and support to other communities. Stephen and three of his directors have been identified as mentors who consistently help associates and sister communities.

'The thing that makes me most interested in senior living is having a servant's heart,' Stephen said. 'I'm here to serve our residents and associates daily. If we do that, everything else will fall in line.'

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 21:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
07/26BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Matthew Stephen Named Executive Director of the Year b..
PU
07/20BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Lucky Dog Serves a Purpose at Senior Living Community
PU
07/18ON THE ROAD : Brookdale CEO Visits Brookdale Tullahoma
PU
07/18Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Genesis Healthcare and Three Additional He..
AC
07/13FRIDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Credit Services & Lending, Hospital & Medical Practitio..
AQ
07/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Aktion Club Donates Flowers To Brookdale Senior Living
AQ
07/09BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Why Music Therapy is a Powerful Instrument in Senior L..
PU
07/09BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Darlene A. Bischoff
AQ
07/07BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : names Risinger Resident of the Month
AQ
07/05BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : 90-Year-Old Brookdale Resident Becomes Oldest Graduate..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13Brookdale Senior Living skids as RBC analyst sees soft sector fundamentals 
07/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Buy This Turnaround 
07/09Brookdale up 2% premarket on shareholder letter citing value of real estate 
06/27Welltower starts new RIDEA joint venture with Pegasus Senior Living 
06/27Brookdale Senior in early lease termination pact with Welltower, to sell JV s.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 582 M
EBIT 2018 -97,2 M
Net income 2018 -301 M
Debt 2018 2 712 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 1 728 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,58 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Teresa F. Sparks Chief Financial Officer
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-4.85%1 728
ORPÉA22.53%9 089
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-5.56%592
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-8.72%378
HUMANA AB9.64%375
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD-4.85%369
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.