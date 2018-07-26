Brookdale Senior Living : Matthew Stephen Named Executive Director of the Year by FL Senior Living Association

The Florida Senior Living Association has named Matthew Stephen, executive director at Brookdale Ocoee, their 2018 Executive Director of the Year. Stephen accepted the award at the association's annual Senior Living Conference, held in Ft. Lauderdale on July 25.

'I'd really like to give all the gratitude to my Brookdale team,' Stephen said. 'When you have a good team backing you, you can accomplish amazing things.'

Stephen became the executive director at Brookdale Ocoee in September, 2017, but has served as an executive director for eight years. Fellow association member, and Brookdale District Director of Operations, Jamie Merrill nominated Stephen. The association's board of directors ultimately voted and selected Stephen as their executive director of the year.

'Matt is an extraordinary leader in all ways,' Merrill said. 'He regularly mentors new ED's and stays on top of his community results and resident satisfaction to ensure they continue to improve.'

Under Stephen, Brookdale Ocoee's occupancy grew from 80 to 100 percent. He's built a strong team of directors who strive to improve their departments and provide assistance and support to other communities. Stephen and three of his directors have been identified as mentors who consistently help associates and sister communities.

'The thing that makes me most interested in senior living is having a servant's heart,' Stephen said. 'I'm here to serve our residents and associates daily. If we do that, everything else will fall in line.'