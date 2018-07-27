Log in
Brookdale Senior Living : Sr. Director of Dementia Care Named Chair of Dementia Care Provider Roundtable

07/27/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

The Alzheimer's Association announced the creation of a Dementia Care Provider Roundtable (AADCPR), which assembles dementia care providers and thought leaders from across the country to advance care and support services for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. Juliet Holt Klinger, Brookdale's senior director of Alzheimer's and dementia care, was named Roundtable Chair at the first meeting on Thursday, July 26 in Chicago during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

'The Alzheimer's Association is committed to improving care for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias across care settings and by bringing together dementia care leaders we know we can make improvements in care,' said Beth Kallmyer, vice president, care and support, Alzheimer's Association. 'The AADCPR members are leaders from companies on the front lines providing care, and together we can develop and advance needed solutions and strategies that result in better person-centered care for people living with dementia.'

The AADCPR will focus on implementing the Alzheimer's Association 2018 Dementia Care Practice Recommendations, the association's cutting-edge recommendations for dementia care that were released in January. The guidelines emphasize person-centered care and are based on a comprehensive review of current evidence, best practice and expert opinion. They are intended for professional care providers who work with individuals living with dementia and their families in long-term and community-based care settings.

'I am honored to Chair the AADCPR, as I am a passionate advocate for person-centered care and Brookdale has a long history of providing care that aligns with both these new Practice Recommendations and those that were released in the past,' said Holt Klinger. 'I applaud the Alzheimer's Association for focusing these new recommendations on the promotion of person-centered care and for bringing together the country's top memory care providers to discuss best practices and implementation. Together we can raise the bar for dementia care.'

The AADCPR will address emerging issues facing dementia care providers including the challenges of person-centered care implementation, evaluating person-centered care practices and outcomes, working better with diverse families and gaps in psychosocial research. The Roundtable will meet twice a year in-person and will conference as needed to tackle topics identified as most critical.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:16:17 UTC
