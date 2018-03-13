Brookdale Senior Living : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) today announced that management will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 9:00 am EDT. The presentation will be audio webcast live and can be accessed on the Internet at https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/031318a_as/?entity=112_5KT8CO3 as well as through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.brookdale.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days after the date of the presentation.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 1,023 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 101,000 residents as of December 31, 2017. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

