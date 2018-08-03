Brookfield Business Partners Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) (“Brookfield Business Partners”) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“We reported strong Company FFO growth as we benefited from the larger scale of our operations,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “In addition, we closed our acquisitions of Westinghouse Electric Company and Schoeller Allibert, which meaningfully diversify our operations and are expected to contribute positively to our results over the long term.”

US$ millions (except per unit amount), unaudited 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ 119 $ (6) $ 193 $ 60 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2,3 $ 0.60 $ (0.06) $ 0.07 $ 0.55 Company FFO1,4 $ 177 $ 43 $ 315 $ 138 Company FFO per limited partnership unit2 $ 1.37 $ 0.40 $ 2.44 $ 1.28

Brookfield Business Partners reported Company FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of $177 million, or $1.37 per unit (excluding incentive distribution), compared to $43 million in the same period of 2017. Company FFO in the quarter benefited from significantly improved results in our industrials segment and a gain, net of taxes, of $46 million realized in our business services segment. Net income attributable to unitholders for the quarter was $119 million compared to a net loss of $6 million in 2017. Net income per unit was $0.60.

Operational Update

The following table presents Company FFO by segment:

Our industrials segment generated Company FFO of $94 million during the quarter, compared to $8 million in the second quarter of 2017. GrafTech contributed significantly to Company FFO with increased realized pricing. During the quarter we realized proceeds of $1.5 billion from GrafTech ($500 million for Brookfield Business Partners) through a combination of (a) the sale of shares representing approximately 13% of the company through an initial public offering; (b) repayment of a promissory note; and (c) cash dividends. At North American Palladium, increased volumes and continued strength in the market price of palladium metal resulted in considerably improved results over the same period last year. Our results also benefited from our Brazilian water treatment and distribution operation, BRK Ambiental, which we acquired in April last year.

Our energy segment generated Company FFO of $31 million during the quarter, compared to $11 million in the second quarter of 2017. Results benefited from the incremental contribution of Teekay Offshore, our marine oilfield services company acquired in September last year, partially offset by lower results from Ember, our Western Canadian gas operation. Ember is operating in a very challenging pricing environment with near term natural gas forward pricing at about $2 per mcf.

Our business services segment generated Company FFO of $61 million during the quarter, compared to $17 million in the first quarter of 2017. Current quarter results included a net gain for unitholders of approximately $46 million from the sale of our U.S. residential real estate services joint venture to the co-owner. Our results benefitted from the first full quarter of contribution from our gaming operation, One Toronto. Results were strong with positive contributions from all three facilities. We also made considerable progress in our development plans and have received all major municipal and provincial approvals required to progress the redevelopment plans of our three sites into modern, multi-use facilities.

Our construction services segment generated Company FFO of $5 million during the quarter, compared to $12 million in 2017. Operating results were meaningfully improved but offset by an increase in tax expense. Our Australian and UK operations reported strong and stable performance, as we continue to return to more normalized operations in those regions after select project difficulties last year. We expect our refocused business in the Middle East to be more profitable over the long term. New business activity was particularly strong in Australia and our backlog at the end of the quarter is $8.5 billion.

Strategic Initiatives Update

During and subsequent to the quarter we progressed a number of initiatives that we believe will contribute meaningfully to the growth and operational diversity of our business:

Westinghouse Electric Company

On August 1, 2018, together with institutional partners, we closed our acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company for a purchase price of approximately $4.0 billion. Brookfield Business Partners share of the $920 million equity investment is $405 million for a 44% ownership of the business. The company is one of the world’s leading suppliers of infrastructure services to the power generation industry, with a reputation for innovation and a long-term customer base. This acquisition diversifies our business into infrastructure services.

Schoeller Allibert

In May, together with institutional partners, we acquired Schoeller Allibert, one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of returnable plastic packaging systems. Brookfield Business Partners’ share of the equity investment was approximately €40 million for a 14% ownership of the business. The company holds a leading competitive position in Europe and we plan to grow organically and through bolt-on acquisitions, supported by our global platform. Liquidity

During the quarter, we increased our revolving unsecured credit facilities with a consortium of global banking relationships to an aggregate of $825 million. This brought our total liquidity at quarter end to approximately $2.2 billion with all of our credit facilities undrawn.

Distribution

The Board has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on September 28, 2018 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/reports-and-filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders and special limited partnership unitholders. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis, assuming the exchange of redemption exchange units held by Brookfield Asset Management for limited partnership units, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018 was 129 million and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 108 million. Income (loss) attributed to limited partnership unit on a fully diluted basis is reduced by incentive distributions paid to special limited partnership unitholders during the period. A reconciliation of net income per unit is available on page 9 of this release. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO of equity accounted investment. A reconciliation of net income to Company FFO is available on pages 7 to 10 of this release.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)(TSX: BAM.A)(EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com or contact:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of US$ millions, unaudited Jun. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,873 $ 1,106 Financial assets 946 784 Accounts receivable, net 4,454 4,362 Inventory and other assets 1,772 1,577 Assets held for sale 96 14 Property, plant and equipment 2,575 2,530 Deferred income tax assets 256 174 Intangible assets 2,909 3,094 Equity accounted investments 483 609 Goodwill 1,677 1,554 Total assets $ 17,041 $ 15,804 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 6,185 $ 5,638 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 15 - Borrowings 5,079 3,265 Deferred income tax liabilities 807 837 Total liabilities 12,086 9,740 Equity1 Limited partners 1,477 1,585 General partner - - Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units, Preferred Shares and Special Limited Partnership Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1,348 1,453 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 2,130 3,026 Total equity 4,955 6,064 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,041 $ 15,804

Note:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results US$ millions, unaudited Three months ended

June 30

Six months ended

June 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 8,775 $ 4,870 $ 16,969 $ 6,804 Direct operating costs (8,200) (4,673) (15,849) (6,547) General and administrative expenses (142) (76) (260) (138) Depreciation and amortization expense (105) (88) (211) (153) Interest expense (83) (50) (169) (69) Equity accounted income (loss), net (7) 14 10 24 Impairment expense, net - (23) - (30) Gain on acquisitions/dispositions, net 90 9 106 281 Other income (expenses), net (7) (9) (21) 5 Income (loss) before income tax 321 (26 ) 575 177 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (52) (4) (80 ) - Deferred 39 4 29 - Net income (loss) $ 308 $ (26) $ 524 $ 177 Attributable to1: Limited partners $ 40 $ (3) $ 5 $ 29 General partner - - - - Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units held by Brookfield Asset

Management Inc. 38 (3) 4 31 Special Limited Partners 41 - 184 - Interest of others in operating subsidiaries $ 189 $ (20) $ 331 $ 117

Note:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 3 months ended

June 30, 2018

US$ millions, unaudited Construction

Services Business

Services Energy Industrial

Operations Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 1,133 $ 6,726 $ 57 $ 855 $ 4 $ 8,775 Direct operating costs (1,108) (6,603) (49) (438) (2) (8,200) General and administrative expenses (11) (61) (5) (49) (16) (142) Interest expense - (22) (6) (55) - (83) Equity accounted Company FFO - 6 34 3 - 43 Current income taxes (9) (13) (1 ) (29) - (52) Realized disposition gains (loss), net - 55 - 35 - 90 Company FFO attributable to others - (27) 1 (228) - (254) Company FFO1,2 5 61 31 94 (14) 177 Depreciation and amortization expense (105) Impairment expense, net - Deferred income taxes 39 Other income (expense), net (7) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (50) Non-cash items attributable to others 65 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders2 $ 119

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses company funds from operations (Company FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 6 months ended

June 30, 2018

US$ millions, unaudited Construction

Services Business

Services Energy Industrial

Operations Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 2,176 $ 13,030 $ 154 $ 1,602 $ 7 $ 16,969 Direct operating costs (2,128) (12,817) (109) (791) (4) (15,849) General and administrative expenses (21) (118) (10) (79) (32) (260) Interest expense - (41) (14) (114) - (169) Equity accounted Company FFO - 14 62 7 - 83 Current income taxes (13) (17) (1 ) (49) - (80) Realized disposition gains (loss), net - 55 - 51 - 106 Company FFO attributable to others - (37) (13) (435) - (485) Company FFO1,2 14 69 69 192 (29) 315 Depreciation and amortization expense (211) Impairment expense, net - Deferred income taxes 29 Other income (expense), net (21) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (73) Non-cash items attributable to others 154 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders2 $ 193

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses company funds from operations (Company FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 3 months ended

June 30, 2017

US$ millions, unaudited Construction

Services Business

Services Energy Industrial

Operations Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 1,125 $ 3,273 $ 64 $ 406 $ 2 $ 4,870 Direct operating costs (1,104) (3,207) (45) (316) (1) (4,673) General and administrative expenses (11) (30) (4) (22) (9) (76) Interest expense - (9) (7) (34) - (50) Equity accounted Company FFO - 11 11 1 - 23 Current income taxes 2 (4) - (5) 3 (4) Realized disposition gain (loss), net - 1 - 8 - 9 Company FFO attributable to others - (18) (8) (30) - (56) Company FFO1,2 12 17 11 8 (5) 43 Depreciation and amortization expense (88) Impairment expense, net (23) Deferred income taxes 4 Other income (expense), net (9) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (9) Non-cash items attributable to others 76 Net income attributable to unitholders2 $ (6)

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses company funds from operations (Company FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 6 months ended

June 30, 2017

US$ millions, unaudited Construction

Services Business

Services Energy Industrial

Operations Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 2,141 $ 3,889 $ 133 $ 637 $ 4 $ 6,804 Direct operating costs (2,124) (3,790) (96) (535) (2) (6,547) General and administrative expenses (22) (53) (8) (37) (18) (138) Interest expense - (13) (13) (43) - (69) Equity accounted Company FFO - 15 24 1 - 40 Current income taxes 12 (4) (1) (13) 6 - Realized disposition gain (loss), net 2 6 36 237 - 281 Company FFO attributable to others - (29) (44) (160) - (233) Company FFO1,2 9 21 31 87 (10) 138 Depreciation and amortization expense (153) Impairment expense, net (30) Deferred income taxes - Other income (expense), net 5 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (16) Non-cash items attributable to others 116 Net income attributable to unitholders2 $ 60

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses company funds from operations (Company FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Net Income per Unit Three months ended

June 30

Six months ended

June 30 US$, unaudited 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) per unitholder, excluding incentive distribution1 $ 0.92 $ (0.06) $ 1.49 $ 0.55 Incentive distribution per unit2 (0.32) - (1.42) - Net income (loss) attributable to limited partnership unit1,2 $ 0.60 $ (0.06) $ 0.07 $ 0.55

Notes: