Brookfield Renewable Reports Second Quarter Results

BROOKFIELD, News, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.



“We continue to grow our operating and investment capabilities across markets and technologies, recently adding a scale solar business in Europe and expanding our wind portfolio during the quarter,” said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “Combined with our strong investment grade balance sheet and robust liquidity, we remain well positioned to deliver long-term total returns of 12% to 15% on a per unit basis.”

Financial Results For the periods ended June 30 US$ millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Unaudited 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total generation (GWh) - Actual generation 13,122 11,618 26,002 22,102 - Long-term average generation 13,521 10,674 26,373 21,038 Brookfield Renewable's share - Actual generation 6,455 6,719 13,149 12,880 - Long-term average generation 6,935 6,277 13,286 12,166 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 172 $ 181 $ 365 $ 347 Per Unit(1)(2) $ 0.55 $ 0.61 $ 1.17 $ 1.16 Normalized FFO(1)(2)(3) $ 206 $ 170 $ 374 $ 306 Per Unit(1)(2)(3) $ 0.66 $ 0.57 $ 1.20 $ 1.02 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Unitholders $ (2 ) $ 38 $ 6 $ 54 Per Unit(2) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.18

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

(2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 312.8 million and 312.7 million, respectively (2017: 299.2 million and 299.2 million).

(3) Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in North America and Europe and uses constant foreign currency rates. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $34 million and $12 million (2017: ($10) million and ($31) million), respectively, and the change to foreign currency totaled $nil and ($3) million (2017: ($1) million and ($10) million), respectively.

Brookfield Renewable reported net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of $2 million ($0.01 per Unit) compared to net income of $38 million ($0.13 per Unit) for the same period in 2017. Fund From Operations (FFO) totaled $172 million ($0.55 per Unit) compared to $181 million ($0.61 per Unit) for the same period in 2017. On a normalized basis, we would have achieved FFO of $206 million ($0.66 per Unit) compared to $170 million ($0.57 per Unit) for the same period in 2017, representing a 16% year-over-year per unit increase in normalized FFO. These results reflect the continued strength of our operating business as well as contributions from recent acquisitions.

Operating and Financial Results

Our hydroelectric assets contributed $181 million of FFO. While hydrology remains close to long-term average levels in South America, we experienced lower rainfall in Ontario and New York impacting generation levels. During the quarter, we continued to focus on extending our contract profile at premium pricing. At PJM’s recent capacity auction, we sold 964 megawatts into strong markets, securing $17 million of revenue (net to BEP) for the 2021/2022 delivery period – 70% higher than the prior year. In Colombia, we signed almost 20 new contracts with 5 to 10 year terms. In Brazil, we secured five new contracts at average pricing of approximately R$260 per megawatt-hour (~U.S.$70 per megawatt-hour). We also commissioned our 28 megawatt Brazilian Verde 4A hydroelectric facility.

Our wind segment delivered $34 million of FFO in the second quarter, $10 million ahead of prior year as we continue to benefit from new acquisitions and development projects coming online. At TerraForm Power, wind performance has been consistent with our expectations and we continued to progress outsourcing of the wind fleet’s operations and maintenance, which is expected to drive meaningful operating cost savings over the next few years. Our Brazilian wind business continues to deliver very strong results with capacity factors consistently around 40%.

Our solar business delivered $16 million of FFO this quarter, as our global fleet continues to perform well, with strong availability across the portfolio. Our storage facilities delivered $7 million of FFO in the second quarter as these facilities continue to provide essential grid-stabilizing ancillary services and large-scale back-up capacity. At our First Hydro business, we continue to work with our partner to optimize asset operation, dispatch and trading.

We continue to pursue development across all business lines. We are currently advancing two hydro facilities in Brazil totaling 49 megawatts, two wind farms in Europe totaling 47 megawatts and a 63 megawatt storage expansion project in the U.S. Our total equity investment in these projects is approximately $75 million, the majority of which has already been funded and all projects are advancing on scope, schedule and budget. Once completed, these assets should contribute an additional $20 million to our FFO.

Transaction Update

During the second quarter, we invested $450 million into growth and development initiatives. This includes our investment in additional shares of TerraForm Power bringing the total ownership between ourselves and our partners up to 65% (from 51%) and increasing BEP’s interest from 16% to 30%. The share issuance from TerraForm Power was used to fund its acquisition of Saeta Yield – a high quality, stable portfolio of 1,028 megawatt European solar and wind portfolio with a $1.2 billion equity valuation. Saeta’s revenues are underpinned primarily by a stable regulated rate base in Spain which supports over 80% of the company’s EBITDA and protects the business from production variability. The balance of the business’ revenues are subject to long term power purchase agreements which exceed 16 years in term. Looking forward, the portfolio provides a number of operational and balance sheet enhancement opportunities which should provide meaningful margin expansion over time, consistent with our operations-oriented approach to investing.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Interest Rates

Factoring in recent investments, we ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of liquidity and continue to focus on strengthening our investment grade balance sheet. Our priorities remain the same; terming out our debt, extending maturities on a fixed rate basis, reducing borrowing costs and monetizing mature assets to redeploy capital into higher value opportunities.

During the quarter we extended the duration of our corporate credit facility to five years and executed $1.1 billion of refinancing initiatives across the portfolio. In the process, we extended the average duration of our asset level debt to over 10 years and lowered our interest costs by 25 basis points. We have minimal interest rate exposure having locked-in low, long-term rates over the last several years. As a result, today only 14% of our debt is floating rate, of which less than 8% is in North America and Europe.

We also advanced our capital recycling initiatives. Post quarter-end, we entered into an agreement to sell 100% of our 178 megawatt South African wind and solar portfolio for total proceeds of $166 million, with BEP’s share totaling approximately $50 million. These assets were acquired as part of broader TerraForm Global portfolio in late 2017 and the sale will allow us to focus our investments on our core markets where we see considerable opportunity.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.49 per LP Unit, is payable on September 28, 2018 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on June 30, 2018. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on Brookfield Renewable’s preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 17,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 8,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion of assets under management.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED Three months ended Jun 30 Six months ended Jun 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 735 $ 683 $ 1,528 $ 1,360 Other income 10 10 19 18 Direct operating costs (247 ) (240 ) (503 ) (473 ) Management service costs (21 ) (21 ) (42 ) (37 ) Interest expense – borrowings (178 ) (156 ) (358 ) (319 ) Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments 6 2 6 (1 ) Foreign exchange and (33 ) (6 ) (25 ) (26 ) unrealized financial instruments loss Depreciation (206 ) (198 ) (419 ) (398 ) Other (10 ) 23 (54 ) 21 Income tax expense Current (7 ) 4 (14 ) (12 ) Deferred (4 ) (16 ) (13 ) (21 ) (11 ) (12 ) (27 ) (33 ) Net income $ 45 $ 85 $ 125 $ 112 Net income attributable to: Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries $ 31 $ 34 $ 87 $ 33 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield - 1 - 1 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/ Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (1 ) 16 2 23 Preferred equity 6 6 13 12 Preferred limited partners' equity 10 7 19 13 Limited partners' equity (1 ) 21 4 30 $ 45 $ 85 $ 125 $ 112 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per LP Unit $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.18





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED Jun 30 Dec 31 (MILLIONS) 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 237 $ 799 Restricted cash 179 181 Trade receivables and other current assets 503 554 Financial instrument assets 64 72 Due from related parties 51 60 Assets held for sale 799 - 1,833 1,666 Financial instrument assets 153 113 Equity-accounted investments 1,123 721 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 25,774 27,096 Goodwill 918 901 Deferred income tax assets 178 177 Other long-term assets 111 230 $ 30,090 $ 30,904 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 454 $ 542 Financial instrument liabilities 106 184 Due to related parties 307 112 Current portion of long-term debt 929 1,676 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 563 - 2,359 2,514 Financial instrument liabilities 52 86 Long-term debt and credit facilities 10,045 10,090 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,575 3,588 Other long-term liabilities 333 344 16,364 16,622 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating 6,140 6,298 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 53 58 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,609 2,843 Preferred equity 589 616 Preferred limited partners' equity 707 511 Limited partners' equity 3,628 3,956 13,726 14,282 $ 30,090 $ 30,904





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED Three months ended Jun 30 Six months ended Jun 30 (MILLIONS) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities Net income $ 45 $ 85 $ 125 $ 112 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 206 198 419 398 Unrealized financial instrument loss 33 6 25 26 Share of (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (6 ) (2 ) (6 ) 1 Deferred income tax expense 4 16 13 21 Other non-cash items 9 (32 ) 24 (31 ) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 12 3 14 3 Changes in due to or from related parties (9 ) (5 ) 12 (10 ) Net change in working capital balances (31 ) (27 ) (63 ) 22 263 242 563 542 Financing activities Long-term debt - borrowings 472 152 1,963 299 Long-term debt - repayments (298 ) (207 ) (2,233 ) (462 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - 11 4 49 Acquisition of Isagen from non-controlling interests - - - (5 ) Issuance of preferred limited partnership units - - 196 187 Repurchase of LP Units (8 ) - (8 ) Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (181 ) (161 ) (357 ) (296 ) To preferred shareholders (6 ) (6 ) (13 ) (12 ) To preferred limited partners' unitholders (10 ) (6 ) (18 ) (11 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (161 ) (145 ) (321 ) (289 ) Borrowings from related party 200 - 200 - 8 (362 ) (587 ) (540 ) Investing activities Acquisitions - - (12 ) - Investment in: Sustaining capital expenditures (29 ) (33 ) (56 ) (51 ) Development and construction of renewable power generating assets (13 ) (40 ) (38 ) (89 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets - - - 150 Investment in securities (13 ) - 25 - Investment in equity accounted investments (420 ) (27 ) (420 ) (39 ) Restricted cash and other 49 63 (29 ) (22 ) (426 ) (37 ) (530 ) (51 ) Foreign exchange loss on cash (12 ) (5 ) (8 ) - Cash and cash equivalents Decrease (167 ) (162 ) (562 ) (49 ) Balance, beginning of period 404 336 799 223 Balance, end of period $ 237 $ 174 $ 237 $ 174 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 185 $ 188 $ 315 $ 305 Interest received $ 5 $ 9 $ 12 $ 17 Income taxes paid $ 10 $ 12 $ 23 $ 28





PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED June 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended June 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA(1) Funds From

Operations(1) Net Income (Loss) 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Hydroelectric North America 3,413 4,186 3,822 3,822 $ 228 $ 270 $ 165 $ 199 $ 123 $ 158 $ 56 $ 82 Brazil 902 886 978 968 63 66 44 51 37 45 2 6 Colombia 872 998 844 846 53 46 31 24 21 15 18 11 5,187 6,070 5,644 5,636 344 382 240 274 181 218 76 99 Wind North America 663 434 791 496 54 40 38 31 24 20 (6 ) 7 Europe 107 94 133 103 12 9 7 4 3 2 (2 ) (4 ) Brazil 159 51 146 42 10 5 8 3 6 2 (5 ) 1 Other 37 - 42 - 3 - 2 - 1 - (3 ) - 966 579 1,112 641 79 54 55 38 34 24 (16 ) 4 Solar 175 - 179 - 30 - 25 - 16 - 2 - Storage & Other 127 70 - - 20 11 10 4 7 (1 ) 1 (3 ) Corporate - - - - - - (6 ) (4 ) (66 ) (60 ) (65 ) (62 ) Total 6,455 6,719 6,935 6,277 $ 473 $ 447 $ 324 $ 312 $ 172 $ 181 $ (2 ) $ 38

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and provides reconciliation to net income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2018:

Contribution Attributable to Unitholders from Attributable Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage Corporate Total equity to non- As per and accounted controlling IFRS ($ MILLIONS) Other investments interests financials(1) Revenues 344 79 30 20 - 473 (58 ) 320 735 Other income 6 1 1 - - 8 (2 ) 4 10 Direct operating costs (110 ) (25 ) (6 ) (10 ) (6 ) (157 ) 19 (109 ) (247 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - - 41 4 45 Adjusted EBITDA 240 55 25 10 (6 ) 324 - 219 Management service costs - - - - (21 ) (21 ) - - (21 ) Interest expense - borrowings (55 ) (20 ) (9 ) (3 ) (23 ) (110 ) 16 (84 ) (178 ) Current income taxes (4 ) (1 ) - - - (5 ) 1 (3 ) (7 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity - - - - (10 ) (10 ) - - (10 ) Preferred equity - - - - (6 ) (6 ) - - (6 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (17 ) (4 ) (21 ) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (128 ) (128 ) Funds From Operations 181 34 16 7 (66 ) 172 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) (16 ) - - - (2 ) (18 ) - - Adjusted Funds From Operations 165 34 16 7 (68 ) 154 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) 16 - - - 2 18 - - Depreciation (94 ) (42 ) (7 ) (6 ) - (149 ) 17 (74 ) (206 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 2 (2 ) (4 ) - 5 1 (6 ) (28 ) (33 ) Deferred income tax expense (3 ) 2 1 - 4 4 (3 ) (5 ) (4 ) Other (10 ) (8 ) (4 ) - (8 ) (30 ) 10 10 (10 ) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (18 ) - (18 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 97 97 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(3) 76 (16 ) 2 1 (65 ) (2 ) - - (2 )

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $6 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries of $31 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Based on long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.

(3) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and provides reconciliation to net income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2017:

Attributable to Unitholders Contribution Attributable Hydroelectric Wind Storage Corporate Total from equity to non- As per and accounted controlling IFRS ($ MILLIONS) Other investments interests financials(1) Revenues 382 54 11 - 447 (11 ) 247 683 Other income 4 - - 1 5 - 5 10 Direct operating costs (112 ) (16 ) (7 ) (5 ) (140 ) 4 (104 ) (240 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - 7 - 7 Adjusted EBITDA 274 38 4 (4 ) 312 - 148 Management service costs - - - (21 ) (21 ) - - (21 ) Interest expense - borrowings (57 ) (14 ) (5 ) (22 ) (98 ) 3 (61 ) (156 ) Current income taxes 1 - - - 1 - 3 4 Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity - - - (7 ) (7 ) - - (7 ) Preferred equity - - - (6 ) (6 ) - - (6 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - (3 ) - (3 ) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (90 ) (90 ) Funds From Operations 218 24 (1 ) (60 ) 181 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) - - - (2 ) (17 ) - - Adjusted Funds From Operations 218 24 (1 ) (62 ) 164 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) - - - 2 17 - - Depreciation (98 ) (26 ) (6 ) - (130 ) 3 (71 ) (198 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 1 (6 ) - (7 ) (12 ) - 6 (6 ) Deferred income tax expenses (recovery) (15 ) 7 - 5 (3 ) - (13 ) (16 ) Other (7 ) 5 4 - 2 (1 ) 22 23 Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - 56 56 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(3) 99 4 (3 ) (62 ) 38 - - 38

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $2 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries of $34 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Based on long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.

(3) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.

The following table reconciles net (loss) income attributable to Unitholders and (loss) earnings per unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to Funds From Operations, and Funds From Operations per unit, both non-IFRS financial metrics for the three months ended June 30:

Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ (1 ) $ 21 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield - 1 - - Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (1 ) 16 - - Net (loss) income attributable to Unitholders $ (2 ) $ 38 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 149 130 0.48 0.43 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments (gain) loss (1 ) 12 - 0.04 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (4 ) 3 (0.01 ) 0.01 Other 30 (2 ) 0.09 - Funds From Operations $ 172 $ 181 $ 0.55 $ 0.61 Weighted average units outstanding(1) 312.8 299.2

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the six months ended June 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA(1) Funds From

Operations(1) Net Income (Loss) 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Hydroelectric North America 7,178 7,952 7,261 7,261 $ 489 $ 525 $ 356 $ 393 $ 269 $ 306 $ 133 $ 165 Brazil 1,940 1,757 1,935 1,918 132 118 95 93 78 78 3 2 Colombia 1,640 1,824 1,688 1,692 106 93 62 48 42 25 30 11 10,758 11,533 10,884 10,871 727 736 513 534 389 409 166 178 Wind North America 1,308 832 1,488 948 108 79 79 62 50 41 (12 ) 8 Europe 272 266 288 272 29 24 18 15 11 9 (3 ) (5 ) Brazil 262 109 264 75 18 9 13 6 9 4 (6 ) 2 Other 69 - 76 - 5 - 3 - 1 - (4 ) - 1,911 1,207 2,116 1,295 160 112 113 83 71 54 (25 ) 5 Solar 290 - 286 - 48 - 41 - 26 - - - Storage & Other 190 140 - - 37 24 19 7 12 (1 ) (11 ) (9 ) Corporate - - - - - - (11 ) (10 ) (133 ) (115 ) (124 ) (120 ) Total 13,149 12,880 13,286 12,166 $ 972 $ 872 $ 675 $ 614 $ 365 $ 347 $ 6 $ 54

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations, Adjusted Funds From Operations and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2018:

Contribution Attributable to Unitholders from Attributable Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage Corporate Total equity to non- As per and accounted controlling IFRS ($ MILLIONS) Other investments interests financials(1) Revenues 727 160 48 37 - 972 (97 ) 653 1,528 Other income 8 2 3 - 1 14 (4 ) 9 19 Direct operating costs (222 ) (49 ) (10 ) (18 ) (12 ) (311 ) 32 (224 ) (503 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - - 69 12 81 Adjusted EBITDA 513 113 41 19 (11 ) 675 - 450 Management service costs - - - - (42 ) (42 ) - - (42 ) Interest expense - borrowings (116 ) (40 ) (15 ) (7 ) (48 ) (226 ) 25 (157 ) (358 ) Current income taxes (8 ) (2 ) - - - (10 ) 1 (5 ) (14 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity - - - - (19 ) (19 ) - - (19 ) Preferred equity - - - - (13 ) (13 ) - - (13 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (26 ) (10 ) (36 ) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (278 ) (278 ) Funds From Operations 389 71 26 12 (133 ) 365 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) (32 ) - - - (4 ) (36 ) - - Adjusted Funds From Operations 357 71 26 12 (137 ) 329 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) 32 - - - 4 36 - - Depreciation (194 ) (81 ) (13 ) (12 ) - (300 ) 29 (148 ) (419 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss 1 (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) 13 8 (6 ) (27 ) (25 ) Deferred income tax expense (8 ) (4 ) - - 9 (3 ) (1 ) (9 ) (13 ) Other (22 ) (10 ) (10 ) (9 ) (13 ) (64 ) 17 (7 ) (54 ) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (39 ) - (39 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 191 191 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(3) 166 (25 ) - (11 ) (124 ) 6 - - 6

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $6 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries of $87 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Based on long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.

(3) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations, Adjusted Funds From Operations and provides a reconciliation to net income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2017:

Attributable to Unitholders Contribution Attributable Hydroelectric Wind Storage Corporate Total from equity to non- As per and accounted controlling IFRS ($ MILLIONS) Other investments interests financials(1) Revenues 736 112 24 - 872 (20 ) 508 1,360 Other income 8 0 - 1 9 - 9 18 Direct operating costs (210 ) (29 ) (17 ) (11 ) (267 ) 9 (215 ) (473 ) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - 11 - 11 Adjusted EBITDA 534 83 7 (10 ) 614 - 302 Management service costs - - - (37 ) (37 ) - - (37 ) Interest expense - borrowings (120 ) (29 ) (8 ) (43 ) (200 ) 6 (125 ) (319 ) Current income taxes (5 ) - - - (5 ) - (7 ) (12 ) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity - - - (13 ) (13 ) - - (13 ) Preferred equity - - - (12 ) (12 ) - - (12 ) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - (6 ) - (6 ) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (170 ) (170 ) Funds From Operations 409 54 (1 ) (115 ) 347 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) (30 ) - - (4 ) (34 ) - - Adjusted Funds From Operations 379 54 (1 ) (119 ) 313 - - Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) 30 - - 4 34 - - Depreciation (195 ) (56 ) (12 ) - (263 ) 6 (141 ) (398 ) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument loss (6 ) (5 ) - (16 ) (27 ) 1 - (26 ) Deferred income tax expense (22 ) 8 - 11 (3 ) - (18 ) (21 ) Other (8 ) 4 4 - - (1 ) 22 21 Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - (6 ) - (6 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - 137 137 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders(3) 178 5 (9 ) (120 ) 54 - - 54

(1) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments of $1 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries of $33 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Based on long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.

(3) Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders includes net income (loss) attributable to GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and LP Units. Total net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to Unitholders, non-controlling interests, preferred limited partners equity and preferred equity.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Limited partners’ equity and earnings per LP Unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to Funds From Operations, Funds From Operations per Unit and Adjusted EBITDA, all non-IFRS financial metrics for the six months ended June 30:

Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ 4 $ 30 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield - 1 - - Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2 23 - - Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 6 $ 54 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 Depreciation 300 263 0.96 0.88 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments (gain) loss (8 ) 27 (0.02 ) 0.09 Deferred income tax expense 3 3 0.01 0.01 Other 64 - 0.20 - Funds From Operations $ 365 $ 347 $ 1.17 $ 1.16 Weighted average Units outstanding(1) 312.7 299.2

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.