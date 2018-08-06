Log in
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC (BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc : Brooks Automation, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0ACF373980DDF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 824 M
EBIT 2018 126 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Finance 2018 175 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 17,14
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 2 242 M
Technical analysis trends BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Schwartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph R. Martin Independent Chairman
Lindon G. Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John K. McGillicuddy Independent Director
A. Clinton Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC33.29%2 242
ASML HOLDING26.66%91 739
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION1.75%30 724
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-6.24%29 644
FORTIVE CORPORATION12.25%28 260
QORVO26.40%10 320
