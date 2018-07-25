July 25, 2018

Brother Industries, Ltd. (President: Ichiro Sasaki) announces that its mid-term targets for CO 2 emissions reduction set out in the 'Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050' have been approved by the international environmental initiative 'Science Based Targets initiative'*1 as the science-based reduction targets for achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to well below '2 degrees Celsius.'

The Brother Group identifies CO 2 emissions reduction as one of the priorities in the 'Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050,' a long-term environmental vision towards 2050. The mid-term targets for CO 2 emissions reduction, which were recognized as science-based targets this time, were set based on the view that worsening worldwide climate change is a serious social challenge and a business risk for the Brother Group that need to be addressed continuously for years. The Group's reduction targets have been expanded to include CO 2 emissions from its value chain that account for more than 90% of its total CO 2 emissions (Scope 3*4) in addition to CO 2 emissions from office activities (Scope 1*2 and 2*3), which the Group has already been addressing. Focusing on these scopes, the Brother Group contributes to preventing climate change.

The Brother Group will take various approaches continuously to contribute to resolving global environmental issues towards the establishment of a sustainable society.

Mid-term targets and main approaches for reducing CO 2 emissions

Mid-term targets by FY2030 Main approaches to reduce CO 2 emissions [Scope 1, 2] Reduce CO 2 emissions by 30% from the FY2015 level Reduce solvents containing greenhouse gases in production processes, promote energy-saving activities (the introduction of highly efficient devices, etc.) in business facilities, use renewable energy sources [Scope 3] Reduce CO 2 emissions by 30% from the FY2015 level Develop more resource-saving, energy-efficient Brother products, promote resource recycling