July 25, 2018
Brother Industries, Ltd.
Brother Industries, Ltd. (President: Ichiro Sasaki) announces that its mid-term targets for CO2 emissions reduction set out in the 'Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050' have been approved by the international environmental initiative 'Science Based Targets initiative'*1 as the science-based reduction targets for achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to well below '2 degrees Celsius.'
The Brother Group identifies CO2 emissions reduction as one of the priorities in the 'Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050,' a long-term environmental vision towards 2050. The mid-term targets for CO2 emissions reduction, which were recognized as science-based targets this time, were set based on the view that worsening worldwide climate change is a serious social challenge and a business risk for the Brother Group that need to be addressed continuously for years. The Group's reduction targets have been expanded to include CO2 emissions from its value chain that account for more than 90% of its total CO2 emissions (Scope 3*4) in addition to CO2 emissions from office activities (Scope 1*2 and 2*3), which the Group has already been addressing. Focusing on these scopes, the Brother Group contributes to preventing climate change.
The Brother Group will take various approaches continuously to contribute to resolving global environmental issues towards the establishment of a sustainable society.
Mid-term targets and main approaches for reducing CO2 emissions
|
Mid-term targets by FY2030
|
Main approaches to reduce CO2 emissions
|
-
[Scope 1, 2] Reduce CO2 emissions by 30% from the FY2015 level
|
Reduce solvents containing greenhouse gases in production processes, promote energy-saving activities (the introduction of highly efficient devices, etc.) in business facilities, use renewable energy sources
|
-
[Scope 3] Reduce CO2 emissions by 30% from the FY2015 level
|
Develop more resource-saving, energy-efficient Brother products, promote resource recycling
Change in CO2 emissions in the whole Brother Group value chain
Disclaimer
Brother Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 02:07:06 UTC