Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Brother Industries Ltd    6448   JP3830000000

BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD (6448)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brother Industries : Becomes the First Company in the Chubu Region to Have CO2 Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by the "Science Based Targets Initiative"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 04:08am CEST

July 25, 2018

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Brother Industries, Ltd. (President: Ichiro Sasaki) announces that its mid-term targets for CO2 emissions reduction set out in the 'Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050' have been approved by the international environmental initiative 'Science Based Targets initiative'*1 as the science-based reduction targets for achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to well below '2 degrees Celsius.'

The Brother Group identifies CO2 emissions reduction as one of the priorities in the 'Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050,' a long-term environmental vision towards 2050. The mid-term targets for CO2 emissions reduction, which were recognized as science-based targets this time, were set based on the view that worsening worldwide climate change is a serious social challenge and a business risk for the Brother Group that need to be addressed continuously for years. The Group's reduction targets have been expanded to include CO2 emissions from its value chain that account for more than 90% of its total CO2 emissions (Scope 3*4) in addition to CO2 emissions from office activities (Scope 1*2 and 2*3), which the Group has already been addressing. Focusing on these scopes, the Brother Group contributes to preventing climate change.

The Brother Group will take various approaches continuously to contribute to resolving global environmental issues towards the establishment of a sustainable society.

Mid-term targets and main approaches for reducing CO2 emissions

Mid-term targets by FY2030 Main approaches to reduce CO2 emissions
  • [Scope 1, 2] Reduce CO2 emissions by 30% from the FY2015 level
Reduce solvents containing greenhouse gases in production processes, promote energy-saving activities (the introduction of highly efficient devices, etc.) in business facilities, use renewable energy sources
  • [Scope 3] Reduce CO2 emissions by 30% from the FY2015 level
Develop more resource-saving, energy-efficient Brother products, promote resource recycling

Change in CO2 emissions in the whole Brother Group value chain

Disclaimer

Brother Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 02:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD
04:08aBROTHER INDUSTRIES : Becomes the First Company in the Chubu Region to Have CO2 E..
PU
07/19BROTHER INDUSTRIES : International Corporation Revolutionizes Tank Printer Categ..
AQ
07/18BROTHER INDUSTRIES : thebigword and Brother Announce Deal to Combine Technologie..
AQ
07/17BROTHER INDUSTRIES : thebigword and Brother Announce Deal to Combine Technologie..
AQ
07/09BROTHER INDUSTRIES : launches Work Smart series of compact and connected printer..
AQ
07/04BROTHER INDUSTRIES : WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with Brother
AQ
05/14BROTHER INDUSTRIES : wins iF Design Award
AQ
05/05BROTHER INDUSTRIES : OmniJoin from Brother and GoMo Health Announce Joint Partne..
AQ
05/04BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD : annual earnings release
05/04BROTHER INDUSTRIES : UAE Launches New Feature-Laden Inkjet Printer Series
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/08Brother Industries Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Printer Market Will Consolidate Further 
2016GMO International Active EAFE Strategy Q3 2016 Commentary 
2016FEARLESS FORECAST : Bigger, Smarter Rivals Will Eventually Diminish Brother Indu.. 
2016Will Canon's Class Action Printer Lawsuit And Poor Customer Loyalty Help HP? 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 706 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 55 600 M
Finance 2019 54 097 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 10,29
P/E ratio 2020 9,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 581 B
Chart BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Brother Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 816  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshikazu Koike President & Representative Director
Toshihiro Ito Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Tasuku Kawanabe Director & Head-Strategy Technology
Ichiro Sasaki Representative Director
Taizo Murakami Executive Officer & Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-20.14%5 218
CANON INC-16.73%42 550
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-2.21%21 032
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-27.28%6 969
KONICA MINOLTA INC-7.86%4 548
DATALOGIC SPA5.94%2 229
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.