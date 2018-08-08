Log in
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD
Brother Industries : Wins BLI Summer 2018 Pick Awards in Printers/MFPs and Scanners

08/08/2018 | 04:07am CEST

August 8, 2018

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Brother Industries, Ltd., (President, Ichiro Sasaki, hereinafter Brother) has won 'Summer 2018 Pick Awards' in Printers/MFPs and Scanners based on rigorous evaluation by Buyers Lab* (hereinafter BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence LLC, an independent evaluation organization.

President, Ichiro Sasaki has received a plaque from BLI

Winning Brother Products

MFC-L2750DW: Outstanding MFP for Small and Home Offices

MFC-L2750DW

Comment from BLI

'The Brother MFC-L2750DW gives home and small office users the perfect mix of affordability, ease of use, and reliability,' said Marlene Orr, Director of Printer & MFP Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. 'And with value-adding features like Brother Web Connect to let users scan to and print from an impressive array of popular cloud services and a document feeder that scans both sides of a page in a single pass, the MFC-L2750DW keeps workers productive throughout the day.'

ADS-2200: Outstanding Personal Scanner

ADS-2200

Comment from BLI

As proven during testing, the Brother ADS-2200 helps workers be more productive. 'The Brother ADS-2200 is simplicity defined,' said Lee Davis, Editor of Scanners/Software Evaluation for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. 'The device doesn't need to connect to a PC to operate, and users can accomplish their recurring scanning tasks with the touch of a button. From installation and configuration to using and maintaining the device, everything is simple with the ADS-2200.'

We are extremely honored to receive these awards. Brother continuously makes efforts to pursue improvements and product innovation to provide superior value to customers.

Disclaimer

Brother Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:06:02 UTC
