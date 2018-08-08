Brother Industries : Wins BLI Summer 2018 Pick Awards in Printers/MFPs and Scanners

August 8, 2018
Brother Industries, Ltd.
Brother Industries, Ltd., (President, Ichiro Sasaki, hereinafter Brother) has won 'Summer 2018 Pick Awards' in Printers/MFPs and Scanners based on rigorous evaluation by Buyers Lab* (hereinafter BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence LLC, an independent evaluation organization.
President, Ichiro Sasaki has received a plaque from BLI
Winning Brother Products
MFC-L2750DW: Outstanding MFP for Small and Home Offices
MFC-L2750DW
Comment from BLI
'The Brother MFC-L2750DW gives home and small office users the perfect mix of affordability, ease of use, and reliability,' said Marlene Orr, Director of Printer & MFP Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. 'And with value-adding features like Brother Web Connect to let users scan to and print from an impressive array of popular cloud services and a document feeder that scans both sides of a page in a single pass, the MFC-L2750DW keeps workers productive throughout the day.'
ADS-2200: Outstanding Personal Scanner
ADS-2200
Comment from BLI
As proven during testing, the Brother ADS-2200 helps workers be more productive. 'The Brother ADS-2200 is simplicity defined,' said Lee Davis, Editor of Scanners/Software Evaluation for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. 'The device doesn't need to connect to a PC to operate, and users can accomplish their recurring scanning tasks with the touch of a button. From installation and configuration to using and maintaining the device, everything is simple with the ADS-2200.'
We are extremely honored to receive these awards. Brother continuously makes efforts to pursue improvements and product innovation to provide superior value to customers.
