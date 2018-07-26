Brunswick : Mercury Marine’s Capitol Engineering named Brunswick Chairman’s Safety Award site

Mercury Marine's Capitol Engineering named Brunswick Chairman's Safety Award site

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. (July 24, 2018) - Capitol Engineering, a division of Mercury Marine has been awarded the 2017 Brunswick Chairman's Safety Award, honoring more than five consecutive years without lost time.

The award, presented annually to sites that achieve excellence in safety while reducing injuries and enhancing safety programming, is one of only four facilities across all of Brunswick to receive the award for 2017. To qualify, sites must also demonstrate a sustainable cultural commitment to safety, along with broad-based employee engagement in safety activities.

'Safety in everything we do is a message that is built into the fabric of our culture at Mercury Marine,' said Jim Sutton, Mercury Marine director of safety and occupational health. 'The dedication to safety and our employee's commitment to their fellow workers at our Capitol Engineering facility is something to truly celebrate.'

During the past several years, the Capitol team implemented the Employee Engagement System (EES), which enables safety suggestions to be entered by any employee and tracked to completion. Coupled with full integration of 6S principles, a robust workplace safety inspection process, and ongoing training for new hires, achieving this award takes on special meaning.

Brunswick Corporation Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mark Schwabero was in attendance this week and presented the employees with the award.

'We look for facilities that achieve sustained performance resulting from continuous improvement and progress,' Schwabero said. 'With the type of work you have here, moving heavy dies and components, achieving more than five years without a lost time is quite an accomplishment and reflects your attention to safety every day.'

As recipient of the Chairman's Award, the employees were able to make a gift to two local charities on behalf of Brunswick. The employees selected the Cops and Kids Foundation based nearby in Sussex, Wisconsin, and Elmbrook Humane Society, located in Brookfield. Each organization receives a gift in the amount of $5,000.

The Chairman's Safety Award is the company's highest honor in the safety award program. The purpose of the award is to encourage, recognize and reward employees and facilities that have achieved outstanding safety and health performance through promoting and practicing safety awareness, ultimately minimizing workplace incidents and injuries.

Capitol Engineering was also honored in September 2017 for 1650 days without lost time.

Safety is one of the core pillars of sustainability at Mercury Marine as highlighted in its most recent