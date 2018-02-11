Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  BSE Ltd    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LTD (BSE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 09:40am CET
A road sign is seen next to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A move by Indian exchanges to stop licensing its products and data to bourses abroad will likely force foreign investors into a tough option: migrate their trading onshore to India, with its uncertain regulatory environment and higher taxes, or give up their exposure to a hot emerging market.

India's three main stock exchanges - the National Stock Exchange, BSE Ltd (>> BSE Ltd) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange - said Friday they would stop licensing products and data to foreign exchanges to prevent trading from migrating overseas.

For foreign investors, trading derivatives in India's exchanges means paying higher taxes and factoring in currency risks for rupee-based contracts. India also requires all foreign investors to register with regulators.

One option for foreign investors is shifting trading to India's new international finance centre in the western state of Gujarat, which offers dollar-based derivatives contracts, low taxes and good infrastructure.

But volumes there have been negligible, while concerns remain about India's unpredictable regulatory regime, making some foreign investors wary of moving to Gujarat unless a major global exchange decides to link up with a domestic exchange there.

Staying away from India would mean forgoing a market that has surged in recent years. The NSE's main benchmark index, the Nifty 50 <.NSEI>, has gained nearly 66 percent since the start of 2014, buoyed by optimism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform agenda.

"This marks a step back for the India market's internationalisation," said Margaret Yang, market analyst for CMC Markets in Singapore. She added that it shut the door for foreign investors to gain exposure to the Indian market via the offshore derivatives market, "which is more liquid and accessible".

Over the past two decades, Singapore Exchange Ltd (>> Singapore Exchange Limited) has become the most popular way for foreign investors to bet on Indian equity indexes, mainly through the popular SGX Nifty 50 index futures <SINc1> that tracks the NSE's main index.

A paper by India's market regulator said Singapore had a 46.3 percent market share in the nearly 51 trillion rupees ($792.66 billion) in Nifty futures last year in terms of turnover.

The actions by the exchanges come at a time when foreign investors have been hit by a 10 percent tax on long-term capital gains in equity investments imposed by India this month, reinforcing concerns about unpredictable regulations in the country.

For derivatives, investors in India are charged a 30 percent capital gains tax, compared to zero in Singapore, and also a domestic securities transaction tax.

"It will dent the returns of investors who are were trading in Nifty 50 futures in Singapore," said the head of derivatives at a foreign bank, who did not want to be named as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

The banker added that foreign investors also preferred Singapore as a destination rather than having to register in India, which is still seen as onerous by some investors despite the country's recent efforts to simplify the procedure.

Foreign investors could also opt for India's Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) city, but the site has been hampered by a lack of liquidity despite active government promotion.

One way for GIFT city to develop would be to partner with foreign exchanges. SGX on Sunday said it was working with NSE to develop "solutions" for foreign investors in GIFT city.

But Yang, the analyst at CMC, said investors may in the end opt to skip India.

"Shutting down offshore channels will not necessarily benefit the onshore market," she said. "Instead, it may even result in unwinding activities in the weeks to come which will further dampen market confidence."

(Editing by Rafael Nam and Philip McClellan)

By Abhirup Roy and Aradhana Aravindan

Stocks treated in this article : Singapore Exchange Limited, BSE Ltd
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BSE LTD
09:40a BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading ab..
02/07 BSE : Daily Buy-Back of equity shares
02/05 BSE : Sensex closes 309.59 pts lower, Nifty at 10,666.55
02/02 DILIP BUILDCON LTD : Acquires NHAI Road Project Worth Rs 565 Cr In Maha
01/25 INFINITE COMPUTER IN : Board of Infinite Computer Solutions India approves volun..
01/24 BSE : The Last Armenian in Bombay
01/24 BSE : Mumbai police fire safety event on 24th jan,2018
01/20 BSE : Trading Window
01/19 IPCA LABORATORIES : establishes foothold in US market with CMO purchase
01/17 BSE : Buyback
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 6 174 M
EBIT 2018 2 806 M
Net income 2018 4 810 M
Finance 2018 12 300 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 18,67
P/E ratio 2019 21,09
EV / Sales 2018 5,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
Capitalization 44 384 M
Chart BSE LTD
Duration : Period :
BSE Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | BSE | INE118H01025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BSE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 169  INR
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Dhirendra Swarup Chairman
Neeraj Kulshrestha Chief Business Operations
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BSE LTD-8.54%690
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-8.00%9 280
ASX LTD-0.36%8 194
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%4 318
NEX GROUP PLC4.70%3 392
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES2.45%2 791
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.