BSM Technologies Inc    GPS   CA0557144064

BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC (GPS)
News Summary

BSM Technologies : Using ROI and COI in the World of Telematics

07/31/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

ROI

So you're spending $80,000 each year on unscheduled repairs due to the inability to monitor the vehicle utilization information, and $140,000 in fuel costs because you have no route optimization capability. But then you implement telematics into your fleet for an initial investment of $40,000, and an annual subscription cost of $10,000. With the data provided by the telematics solution, you're now able to:

  • Reduce your unscheduled repairs by up to $30,000
  • Reduce fuel costs by $25,000 by optimizing your routes

The result? A year one ROI of $5,000 after implementing telematics, which will only increase in subsequent years.

We know every company has unique needs when it comes to managing their fleet, which is why we're take building relationships with every customer very seriously. At BSM we tailor our services and technologies to suit your organization. The best way to determine which solution is right for you is to reach out!

Disclaimer

BSM Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 19:22:06 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 60,4 M
EBIT 2018 -3,36 M
Net income 2018 -2,53 M
Finance 2018 4,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
BSM Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,73  CAD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aly Rahemtulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Gutman Non-Executive Chairman
Louis A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Swanson Chief Technology Officer
Frank Maw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC-5.67%85
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 545
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
