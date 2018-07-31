BSM Technologies : Using ROI and COI in the World of Telematics

ROI

So you're spending $80,000 each year on unscheduled repairs due to the inability to monitor the vehicle utilization information, and $140,000 in fuel costs because you have no route optimization capability. But then you implement telematics into your fleet for an initial investment of $40,000, and an annual subscription cost of $10,000. With the data provided by the telematics solution, you're now able to:

Reduce your unscheduled repairs by up to $30,000

Reduce fuel costs by $25,000 by optimizing your routes

The result? A year one ROI of $5,000 after implementing telematics, which will only increase in subsequent years.

We know every company has unique needs when it comes to managing their fleet, which is why we're take building relationships with every customer very seriously. At BSM we tailor our services and technologies to suit your organization. The best way to determine which solution is right for you is to reach out!