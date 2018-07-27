Log in
BT GROUP (BT.A)

BT GROUP (BT.A)
07/27/2018
234 GBp   +4.07%
08:40aBT : 'making progress' as first-quarter earnings edge up
RE
08:37aBT : 1Q Pretax Profit Jumps 68%; Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
08:13aBT : Trading update for first quarter to 30 June 2018
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BT : 1Q Pretax Profit Jumps 68%; Backs Full-Year Guidance

07/27/2018 | 08:37am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) said Friday that first-quarter pretax profit increased 68% and backed its full-year guidance.

Pretax profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 704 million pounds ($926.7million) compared with GBP418 million in the year-earlier period, the British telecommunications company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred profit measure, which strips out specific items--rose 0.8% to GBP1.80 billion in the quarter from GBP1.79 billion the year before, BT said. The company attributed the higher adjusted Ebitda to stronger handset margins in its consumer business and to cost-savings related to its restructuring.

Analysts expected BT to deliver a first-quarter adjusted Ebitda of GBP1.74 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by the company.

First-quarter revenue fell 2.1% to GBP5.72 billion from GBP5.84 billion in the same period a year earlier, BT said. Analysts expected revenue of GBP5.71 billion, according to a company-provided consensus.

The company said its outlook for the year ending March 31, 2019, remains unchanged. Last month, BT guided for adjusted Ebitda of between GBP7.3 billion and GBP7.4 billion and for underlying revenue to fall 2%, after the adoption of new accounting standard IFRS 15.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

06/20BT Group +2.7% as Jefferies raises to Buy 
